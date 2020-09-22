Faced with the resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic, the system responsible for identifying contact cases of infected people is under pressure. More than 2,000 people must be recruited to strengthen the teams.

“It was lunar as a phone call”. Lily *, tested positive for the coronavirus in August, remembers with bitterness her interview with an investigator from a Medicare brigade, responsible for calling the cases of Covid-19 to trace their contact cases. “I had the feeling of disturbing, remembers the Francilienne. The person at the end of the phone did not introduce himself and let me flounder “.

Lily briefly described to her interlocutor her state of health, indicating to her that she had already warned the members of her entourage to invite them to be tested. The tele-advisor, supposed to collect the identity of the contact cases, did not however find any name, assures the young woman.

I had the feeling that this interview had served no purpose, apart from closing a file.Lily *to franceinfo

Brief conversations, unclear instructions … Like Lily, many people were worried, via the call for testimonies launched by franceinfo, about the conditions of the interviews carried out as part of the contact case tracing strategy (“contact tracing“), put in place since the deconfinement to break the chains of transmission of the virus. Some, who tested positive for the coronavirus, even deplore having never been put in touch with these “brigades of guardian angels”, as presented by the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, last May.

However, every day, 9,000 investigators make tens of thousands of calls to positive people and their contact cases, assures the National Health Insurance Fund (Cnam) to franceinfo. They thus complete the first work of identifying contact persons which can be initiated upstream by the doctors. To lend them a hand, Jean Castex announced Friday, September 11, the recruitment of 2,000 additional people within the Health Insurance and regional health agencies (ARS), responsible for tracing more complex situations (clusters, cases occurring in collective accommodation, etc.).

These hires go “to strengthen all stages of the ‘contact tracing ‘”, rejoices the ARS Ile-de-France to franceinfo. Because, face the resurgence of the epidemic, the system has shown its weaknesses. In the second week of September, 80% of new cases had not previously been identified as contact cases, suggesting “the existence of many unidentified transmission chains”, observes Public Health France, in its epidemiological update of September 17.

“The intensity to which these teams are subjected is only increasing”, notes the Directorate General of Health. During the summer, the director of the Primary Health Insurance Fund (CPAM) of Paris, Pierre Albertini, saw the tracing activity get carried away in the department. Beginning of July, the Parisian platform called every day around fifteen positive cases and around forty contact cases. In mid-September, it dealt with the files of more than 650 infected people and 1,300 contact cases on a daily basis.

We must have run very quickly behind a train which started to accelerate.Pierre Albertini, director of the Paris CPAMto franceinfo

The Paris CPAM therefore recruited 90 additional investigators in September, in addition to the 160 staff of the fund already deployed. Is this exponential increase in cases weighing on the quality of tracing? No, assures Pierre Albertini, according to whom the telephone advisers can spend from five to thirty minutes with a positive case, depending on the situation.

The interview responds to very precise specifications. In theory, the investigator first recalls the duration and conditions of isolation to be observed. His interlocutor is then invited to draw up “the most exhaustive list possible” of his contact cases, according to the methodological guide for case investigation, put online by Public Health France. To do this, advise him of the needle by evoking circumstances (travel with friends, family reunion, etc.) which may have led him to rub shoulders with other people. For each contact case, the investigator must meticulously collect a list of information (name, email address, telephone number, date of contact, etc.).

However, in fact, the calls made by the telephone advisers are not always so detailed, according to what some patients report. “The phone call must have lasted a minute or two “, remembers Auguste *, tested positive for Covid-19 on September 4, and contacted by the Paris CPAM the next day. “I was asked if I had symptoms, if I respected the isolation, without specifying the duration, and if I had had recent contacts. I replied that I had already warned these people, and the telephone advisor did not insist at all on taking their names. And it stopped there. It was very sketchy. “

I felt like I was on the phone with a telephone operator hotline.Auguste *, positive caseto franceinfo

Asked about this call, Pierre Albertini suggests a hollow error on the part of the investigator. “Normally, the call center agent has the task of trying to convince the person [de lui communiquer les cas contacts], even if she has already warned them before “. But the reality is sometimes more complicated, recognizes the director of the CPAM in Paris. “I can’t tell you that we’re 100% every day, every hour, that doesn’t exist.”

“In certain situations”, it is the contacted person who refuses to communicate the identity of his contacts. “Therefore, we cannot go beyond the incentive, and we must know how to stop when a person tells us ‘no'”, slice Pierre Albertini.

otherwise, the proportion of positive cases linked to Medicare services has globally decreased in recent weeks, according to data from Public Health France. Across the country, 94% of positive cases identified the first week of August could be reached during this period, compared to 89% during the second week of September. This last figure is however slightly higher compared to the first seven days of September (86% of positive cases contacted). Note that a “catching up from one week to the next” can be operated notes the agency, in particular for cases identified at the end of the week.

Public health France also notes “regional disparities” with territories where the proportion of investigated cases is lower. Ile-de-France and Hauts-de-France thus record the lowest rates in metropolitan France, with 83% and 85% of positive cases identified between September 7 and 13, respectively, actually joined during this period. Conversely, this proportion rises to 98% in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Center-Val de Loire regions. Differences that “can be explained by low numbers in some areas”, “difficulties in collecting coordinates”, or “mobility during vacation periods”, the health agency said in early September.

Asked about positive cases that would not be contacted by the tracing brigades, the director of the Paris CPAM argues that “despite the strong growth in activity”, all the people listed in their database have been called at least once. If the person does not pick up, an SMS is sent to him, inviting him to quickly get back in touch with the health insurance services. “There are people we have never been able to contact after making two or three calls, concedes Pierre Albertini, but it is extremely rare. “” Anyone who has tested positive is contacted by the tracing“, insists to franceinfo the ARS Ile-de-France, responsible for the general coordination of the device in the region.

Nevertheless, some do seem to fall through the cracks of the net. In June, Sophie, who lives and works in Paris, performed a PCR screening test in a Belgian hospital where she was due to be operated on a few days later. Despite its positive analysis result, which franceinfo was able to consult, it ensures that it has never been contacted by the tracing teams. Explanations from the Paris CPAM: the results of tests carried out abroad are not included in the SI-DEP platform, one of the tools of contact tracing, where the results of screenings from French laboratories are recorded.

“The attending physician [de Sophie] could however have entered his positive test on the Contact Covid platform [qui sert à vérifier la prise en charge de chaque cas positif et cas contact]”, adds the director of the CPAM of Paris, which would then have alerted the tracing brigades. After her positive result, Sophie indicates for her part to have carried out a teleconsultation with a French doctor, who prescribed a new PCR test to be carried out. in France. “The result having been negative in France, we stayed there”, she says. After this second screening, Sophie nevertheless developed symptoms resembling those of Covid-19. She then isolated herself, and decided to tell the people she had recently dated herself.

In addition to the appeals to positive people, interviews with contact cases also sometimes seem to pose a problem. Here again, a precise sequence is planned, as detailed in the contact tracing implementation doctrine (PDF), published on the Health Insurance website. “There are scripts, elaborate scenarios”, confirms Pierre Albertini. But they are not always followed to the letter, as the testimony of Catherine. Identified as a contact case of her daughter, she evokes an interview with a call center agent “totally inexperienced”.

Both my husband and me were told to ‘stay isolated’, but without telling us for how long.Catherine, contact caseto franceinfo

In addition, this Indre-et-Loire resident certifies that she was not informed, during the interview, of the possibility of removing masks free of charge from pharmacies. “It felt like the person didn’t know what to ask, remembers Catherine. Fortunately, we had already done some research on our side “. Yes Pierre Albertini recognizes that the two-day training of the call center agents “is short”, it guarantees that they come out “operational”. “If they follow the guides provided to them perfectly, they should not miss any important questions, adds the director of the CPAM in Paris.

Finally, there remains a problem over which the tracing teams have no control: the delays in screening. While access to tests is open to everyone, even without a medical prescription, queues in front of laboratories are growing problematically, under the effect of strong demand. Gold, “all the construction of [la stratégie tester-tracer-isoler] is based on careful management of deadlines ” between the moment when a person plans to be screened and obtaining the result, says Pierre Albertini.

With “waiting times too important “, as Jean Castex recently recognized, the tracing teams “arrive late “, regrets the director of the CPAM in Paris. To unlock the machine, the government is now relying on development of new tests, saliva and antigen, faster to analyze than PCR, and on a “prioritization doctrine” screening, especially for symptomatic people and contact cases. In Ile-de-France, 20 collection centers for so-called priority audiences must be deployed.

* The first names have been changed at the request of those concerned.