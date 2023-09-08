If you decide to take a chance at Domeinen Roerende Zaken and buy an average Golf for little, then you will be sour if the engine turns out to be broken. For the money for the repair, you might as well have bought a common second-hand car from the dealer. But for the price for which this BMW M3 has been auctioned, the engine may well be broken.

According to the registration certificate, the 2.3-liter four-cylinder is good for 215 hp, which reveals that this is probably a BMW M3 with the more powerful Evolution engine. This is a later version with 20 hp more than the first M3s. Later there was also a version with 220 hp and a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and 238 hp. The engine has also been spruced up by a previous owner.

Worth a risk?

Domeinen RZ reports that smoke is coming from the engine of the BMW M3 and that there may well be engine damage. But even if you invest more than 10,000 euros in the repair (or overhaul) of the engine, you will still end up with a favorable purchase price for this BMW M3 E30. The cheapest in the Netherlands stands for 77,500 euros, but most go over 100,000 euros.

What was the price of the BMW M3 E30 at Domeinen?

The highest bid for the BMW M3 E30 was 57,036 euros. There is an additional 15 percent buyer’s premium on top of that, so the total amount was 65,000 euros. This makes it by far the cheapest E30 M3 you could buy. It is not completely original, which is not necessarily good for the value, but the modifications can be reversed.