Anyone who is not at home when the PostNL parcel deliverer is at the door will receive all information about the location of the parcel from 1 July 2022 only by email or in the app. This is reported by the postal company today.

Now the recipient who is not at home at the time of delivery receives the information about the location of the package via a note on the mat, e-mail and in the PostNL app. The paper version will disappear next summer. It saves the parcel deliverer time and it saves 70,000 kilos of paper per year.

For about 9 percent of the parcels to be delivered, the recipient is not at home at the time of delivery. The package is then usually delivered to the neighbors or to a PostNL point in the area.

In May 2021, PostNL has already partially started providing digital information instead of the note on the mat. According to the postal company, this step has major advantages. Recipients would appreciate having the most up-to-date information about their package available anywhere, anytime via email and in the app. See also The Central Bank will soon introduce an updated banknote of 100 rubles

A campaign will be launched in the coming months to make recipients aware of the new working method.

Watch our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: