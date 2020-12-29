“VS like a tortured convict, like a slave who is being bullied. I grew up naked under the whip of embarrassment and insult. Fighting death, living being the only problem … (1) “ Before being the subject of a famous text from Aragon (2), Missak Manouchian was also one of those poets who made history. Hero and symbol of communist resistance, he would have liked to have his pen taken from him. But everything in his writing recalls his fights and his tragic fate, which will lead him to Mont-Valérien, where, on February 21, 1944, he was shot with 21 of his comrades of the Mavericks and supporters of the Main-d ‘ immigrant work (FTP-MOI) – a twenty-third, Olga Bancic, being performed two months later.

A few minutes before his death, Missak Manouchian wrote one last time to his wife. He asks her to “Edit (his) poems and (his) writings that are worth reading”. After the war, Mélinée Manouchian will carry out these last wishes and will return to live, in 1947, in Adiyaman. It was there that her husband was born on September 1, 1906. Already, tragedy struck him. He was only 9 years old when the Armenian genocide began. His father was shot dead, arms in hand, his mother died a few weeks later, from the famine imposed by the Turkish power. Missak Manouchian and her brother Karapet are saved by a Kurdish family and then taken in in an orphanage in Djounié (present-day Lebanon, then under French protectorate). In this strict establishment, his pen sharpens, but not towards the Armenian letters which he studies: he writes satirical texts directed against a supervisor, which earns the lonely adolescent the recognition of his comrades.

“Let us stay awake, O comrades heroes of work! “

In 1925, Manouchian landed in Marseille. The immigrant began a career in France as a worker, in La Seyne (Var), on the shipyards, then in Paris, where he was hired as a turner at the Citroën factory. Collateral victim of the economic crisis, he was made redundant in 1930. But it is a salvation. Unemployed, he translated Baudelaire, Verlaine and Hugo into Armenian and published his own verses, while his political conscience, forged from childhood, and his militant action took a decisive turn.

The poet joined the PCF in 1934, a year before leading the review Zangou, Communist weekly for the Armenian diaspora. It is with his feather as the only weapon he hears struggle “For humanism, freedom, equality”, as he wrote in 1937. Crossing France, he rubbed shoulders with foreigners and the oppressed of this country. “Let us stay awake, O comrades heroes of work! (…) Let us stir up the fire of the class struggle within us ”, he claims “To immigrant workers” to whom he dedicates this poem (3). During the “funny war”, his engagement earned him a first arrest.

“I’m dying on the verge of victory and the goal”

Released in 1940, he joined the resistance. Missak Manouchian, the poet “Sensitive”, as he describes himself, must take up arms. Leader of men, he joined the FTP-MOI in 1943, tasked with finding hideouts for his comrades, before becoming the military leader, replacing Boris Holban. It was therefore Manouchian who supervised the attack against SS Colonel Julius Ritter, responsible for the STO in France on September 28, 1943, as well as a dozen armed actions in a few weeks.

It has only been three months since he was the strong man of this international resistance organization – called a posteriori “Manouchian group” – when he was arrested by the special brigades; 22 of his comrades were also arrested and handed over to the German authorities, after torture. These heroes, symbols of the importance of the Communists in the fight against Nazism, and of the place of foreigners in it, will have the right to a judgment. Or rather a mock trial, accompanied by propaganda that has become an object of memory: the Red Poster, plastered in 15,000 copies on the walls of Paris.

“Twenty-three strangers and our brothers nevertheless. Twenty-three lovers to live to death. Twenty-three who were shouting France as they fell. Aragon

Surrounded by photos of 9 comrades, Missak Manouchian, with a shadowy gaze, is presented through an exuberant report: “150 dead, 600 wounded”. “It is the army of crime against France”, thus are defined the 23 resistance fighters, all condemned to death. “Twenty-three strangers and our brothers nevertheless. Twenty-three lovers to live to death. Twenty-three who shouted France as they fell down ”, write Aragon and then sing Ferré. “At the time of death, I proclaim that I have no hatred against the German people and against anyone, writes Missak Manouchian, in the last stroke of the pen.I am dying on the verge of victory and the goal. Happiness to those who will survive us and taste the sweetness of the Freedom and Peace of tomorrow. ”

