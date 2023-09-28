The Miss Zimbabwe 2023 election has sparked an uproar. The winner is white with blonde hair: “she doesn’t represent us”

Brooke Bruk-Jackson was elected Miss Zimbabwe 2023 but a large part of the population of the African country did not like this. The 21-year-old born in the capital Harare is in fact white and with long blonde hair, very different from the majority of Zimbabweans who are coloured.

Brooke Bruk Jackson Miss Zimbabwe



“My heart is filled with joy and gratitude. I earned this crown for our beautiful country, for serving our people and for being the embodiment of the uniqueness of Zimbabwe,” Brooke, the only white woman on the podium, said at time of delivery of the band. She will then represent the country Miss Universe next November 18th El Salvador.

“My ancestors would be rolling in their graves,” wrote one user on social media. “Too white to represent a nation of black people, she doesn’t identify us, she’s a foreigner!”, another commented under the proclamation’s post. It can be said that this is a case of reverse racism (compared to what we are used to in Italy).

