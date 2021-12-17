Miss World, the final suspended a few hours from the start: 23 competitors out of 97 positive at Covid-19

The final of Miss World 2021, scheduled for yesterday in Puerto Rico, was postponed a few hours after its start after 23 out of 97 competitors tested positive for the new coronavirus.

In a press conference, epidemiologist Melissa Marzan of the Puerto Rico Department of Health said that 38 positive cases associated with Miss World have been confirmed, including 15 related to staff members. Marzan also confirmed that it was the organizers of the competition and not the island authorities who decided to postpone the final of the 70th edition, which will be held within three months.

“Nothing should detract or cloud the experience of these young women who have prepared themselves to compete and represent their countries. That is why we have taken these measures, ”said Miss World president Julia Morley, hoping that“ the contestants can enjoy their event and that one of them will be crowned Miss World in a safe environment for all ”.

Initially the organization intended to hold the final as planned with a reduction of the public and the virtual participation of some participants, but after the confirmation of other cases it was decided to postpone the event. The event was not held last year due to the pandemic.

All the competitors and the technical staff will remain in quarantine and will then return to their countries of origin once the authorization of the health authorities has been obtained.