In an event that promises to be unforgettable, the model Elena Rivera is getting ready to represent Puerto Rico in the prestigious beauty pageant No. 71 of the Miss World 2024which will take place in Mumbai, Indiathis Saturday March 9. In this contest Rivera seeks to stand out in the competition and raise the name of his country high.

After several rescheduling, India will be the setting where beauty will be celebrated and the 'Beauty with a Purpose' segment will be presented, a space focused on social projects that seeks to improve the lives of vulnerable communities. In the following note we detail where and at what time to see one of the favorites to win the crown of the Miss World 2024.

Where and from what time can Elena Rivera's participation be seen?

In Puerto Rico, the gala of the Miss World 2024 It can be followed through the Sony Liv and Telemundo PR signals. The channels will broadcast the pageant live starting at 7:30 pm local time/9:00 am ET.

Who is Elena Rivera?

According to the information available on the contest website, Elena Rivera She is a 20-year-old girl with a height of 1.75. Currently, she is in the last year of her degree. Marketing, with plans to expand its retro fashion business. At the same time, Elena works in the professional modeling and enjoys volleyball and salsa in his free time. She also owns six dogs.

Who will hand the crown to the new Miss World 2024?

In 2021, Karolina Bielawska from Poland was named Miss World in the latest edition of the contest, which took place at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Therefore, it will be she who will have to crown the new Miss World 2024.

How many times has the contest been postponed?

Originally scheduled for 2023 in the United Arab Emirates, the date and location of the event have changed several times. The organization's president, Julia Morley, announced in June that the headquarters would move to India and set the event for December 9. It was later rescheduled for December 16 and then postponed again, setting the final date for March 9, 2024.

How many stages will Miss World 2024 have?

Candidates must pass 4 stages, which are the following:

Individual interviews: The panel of judges evaluates the participants through personal interviews to discover their values, personality and interests. Social initiatives: Crucial section of the contest in which the participants present a social or humanitarian project of which they are part and highlight their dedication and contributions to the community. talent show: Candidates have the opportunity to exhibit their abilities in different artistic fields such as music, singing and dance. Top Model Parade: The skill of the participants on the catwalk during a fashion show is examined: their poise and elegance are evaluated.

Who are the candidates for Miss World 2024?

Miss World 2024 will have the following candidates:

Australia: Kristen Wright

Belize: Elise-Gayonne Vernon

Belgium: Kedist Deltour

Brazil: Leticia Frota

Bolivia: Fernanda Rivero

Canada: Jaime Yvonne VandenBerg

Cameroon: Julia Edima

Colombia: Camila Pinzon

Costa Rica: Krisly Salas

South Korea: Lijin Kim

Cote D'Ivoire: Mylene Djihony

China: Kexin Xu

Chile: Ambar Zenteno

Czech Republic: Krystyna Pyszková

Denmark: Johanne Grundt Højgård Hansen

Ecuador: Annie Zambrano

Spain: Paula Pérez

India: Sini Shetty

Indonesia: Audrey Susilo

England: Jessica Ashley Gagen

Philippines: Gwendolyne Fourniol

Finland: Adelaide Botty Van Den Bruele

France: Clemence Botino

Gibraltar: Faith Torres

Guatemala: Marcela Miranda

Guinea: Makia Bamba

Guyana: Andrea SC King

Jamaica: Shanique Singh

Lebanon: Yasmina Zaytoun

Malaysia: Wenanita Angang

Martinique: Axelle René

Mauritius: Liza Gundowry

Mexico: Alejandra Díaz de León Soler

Myanmar: Yoon Theint Theint Nway (Aelia)

Namibia: Leoné Renate van Jaarsveld

Nepal: Priyanka Joshi

Nicaragua: Mariela Cerros

Nigeria: Ada Eme

Paraguay: Dahiana Gatzke

Peru: Lucia Arellano

Poland: Krysia Sokolowska

Portugal: Catarina Ferreria

Puerto Rico: Elena Rivera

Serbia: Anja Radic

South Africa: Claude Mashego

Trinidad and Tobago: Ache Abrahams

Türkiye: Nursena Say

USA: Victoria Disorbo

Ukraine: Sophi Shamie

Vietnam: Huỳnh Nguyễn Mai Phương

Wales: Darcey Corria.

