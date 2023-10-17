Home page World

From: Sebastian Richter

At the age of 18, Sherika De Armas competed in the “Miss World” beauty pageant. Her brother now reports on the death of the just 26-year-old “Miss Uruguay”.

Montevideo – Sherika De Armas is dead. The holder of the title “Miss Uruguay” died on October 11, 2023 at the age of just 26, as her brother Mayk de Armas announced on Instagram the day after her death.

“Fly high little sister,” her brother captioned a video in which the model is seen holding a drink. “Forever and ever,” he writes. According to consistent media reports, the young woman died of cervical cancer, which she was diagnosed with around two years ago.

Surname Sherika De Armas Origin Uruguay Profession Model, entrepreneur Birthday March 27, 1997 Date of death October 11, 2023

“Miss World” candidate Sherika De Armas dies at just 26 years old

The reigning Miss Uruguay, Carla Romero, also says goodbye to De Armas on social media. “She was one of the most beautiful women I have ever met in my life,” said the model on Instagram.

De Armas had great ambitions from an early age: when she was just 18 years old, she ran for the title of “Miss World” and had only recently won the title of “Miss Uruguay”. In addition to her, only five other 18-year-old women competed this year. The dream job was already in her cradle: “I always wanted to be a model, whether it was a beauty model, advertising model or catwalk model,” she said in an interview with NetUruguay a year before her participation in the Miss World beauty pageant in China 2015. (spr)

