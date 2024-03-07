This Saturday, March 9, the oldest beauty pageant in the world reaches its final stretch to meet Karolina Bielawska's successor. This year, Miss World will be held in Mumbai, India, a country that has not hosted the event since 1996. Who will be the new queen? Find out where and when to watch the grand final from the United States.

Where to see Miss World 2024 in the United States?

For those who are in USAthe transmission of Miss World 2024 can be followed through the platform SonyLIV. Likewise, the production of Endemol Shine India closed an agreement with The Africa Channel to broadcast the gala on television.

For Mexico and the rest of Latin America, you can follow the beauty pageant from the middle SonyLIV. Likewise, you can follow minute by minute through The Republic.

Miss World 2024: what time will the final of the beauty pageant be in the United States?

The long-awaited grand finale of miss World either Miss World is scheduled for 7.30 pm on March 9 at the Jio World Convention Centerin Mumbai, India. However, due to the time difference, in USA, you can enjoy the event on the morning of March 10, precisely at 9:00 a.m. m (Eastern Time).

Different rounds of parades are expected on stage. The participant who manages to stand out will be the one who takes the long-awaited crown of the miss World.

The official Miss World account published the list of the top 20 from each continent. Photo: Miss World/Instagram

Who will appear at Miss World 2024?

Shree Sanithe first Indian-American to be Miss World America, will act as backstage host, through social networks. Karan Johar and Megan Young They will be the presenters of the ceremony.

In addition, Shaanthe popular Indian pop star, will be in charge of dazzling the audience with his live performance.

Who represents the United States at Miss World 2024?

The American representative who will shine in the Miss World 2024 is Victoria Disorbo. The 25-year-old girl, a native of Floridais one of the candidates to take the desired crown.

Disorbo, who has Italian roots, has experience in the world of beauty pageants by winning the Miss Teen Florida. She is also an ambassador for Angels for Humanity and has a degree in marketing, advertising and public relations from Lynn University in Boca Raton.