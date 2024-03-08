This 2024, the event that celebrates beauty and talent internationally, miss Worldreturns with its 71st edition, which generates expectations and excitement around the world. From the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai, India, this contest is preparing to dazzle once again, promising a spectacle of culture, beauty and intelligence. With the Peruvian representative, Lucia Arellanoamong the candidates, the competition promises to be a reflection of the diversity and cultural richness of the more than 110 participating countries.

When is Miss World 2024?

The 71st edition of Miss World 2024 is scheduled for this Saturday, March 9. After its official inauguration on February 20, the pageant has seen the contestants participate in previous activities and competitions that define who will be the finalists of this impressive gala of beauty and intellect. This year, the tradition continues in the vibrant city of Mumbai, hosting participants in a country that had not hosted the event since 1996.

What time does Miss World 2024 start?

The final of the oldest and most prestigious beauty pageant in the world will begin on Saturday, March 9 in India. In Peru you can follow the transmission from 9 in the morning. Spectators will be able to enjoy, for approximately three hours, a show that promises not only to show the physical beauty, but also the talent and intelligence of the contestants.

Where to see Miss World 2024 in Peru?

For beauty pageant enthusiasts in Peru, the exclusive broadcast of the Miss World 2024 final will take place on SonyLiv, South Asia's renowned general entertainment and video-on-demand platform. This will be the opportunity not to miss any details of the event and support the national representative, Lucía Arellano, from the comfort of her home.

Who is Lucía Arellano, candidate from Peru in Miss World 2024?

Lucia Arellano represents Peruvian beauty and talent in this edition of the contest. With her participation, the model seeks to share and promote the charitable causes and empowerment that Miss World supports. Her preparation and dedication are evident and she hopes to leave an indelible mark on the international stage.

The designation and performance of Miss Loreto in the Miss Peru 2019, positioned her among the seven finalists thanks to the demonstration of her abilities and skills. Likewise, her commitment to charitable projects and her achievements in business highlight her comprehensive approach and dedication to her community and traditions.

Which candidates compete in Miss World 2024?

More than 110 women from around the world have arrived in India for this competition, each hoping to be crowned the next Miss World. Among the previous activities, stand outl Miss World Sport Challenge and the Miss World Talent Final, events that seek to highlight the skills and commitments of the participants beyond their physical beauty. These shortlists contribute significantly to the selection of the 40 finalists who will compete on the final night.

