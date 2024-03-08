Miss Venezuela, Ariagny Daboin, is now ready to wear and show off the sash of the llanero country at the final gala of Miss World 2024 this Saturday, March 9, from the Jio World Convention Center, in Mumbai, India. The Creole beauty queen will face 119 other candidates for the crown, who will also demonstrate all their beauty, charm and charisma before the eyes of the judges.

The 71st edition of the world contest suffered several rescheduling, but finally everything is ready to crown the new monarch. Find out in the following note at what time and where to watch, from Venezuela, the LIVE competition.

What time is Miss World 2024 in Venezuela?

The Miss World 2024 gala, with Ariagny Daboín, will take place starting at 9.00 am, in Venezuelan time. If you want to know the time when you will be able to watch the competition from your country of residence, we leave you the following list:

Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Bolivia: 9.00 am

Peru, Colombia, Panama: 8.00 am

Mexico (center), Honduras, Guatemala: 6.00 am

Where to watch LIVE Miss World 2024 from Venezuela?

The prestigious beauty pageant will reach the televisions of thousands of Venezuelans through the Venevisión signal and the Venevisión Play streaming service. Likewise, La República will be carrying out FREE ONLINE coverage of the event.

How to vote in Miss World 2024 for Ariagny Daboín?

If you want to give your support to Miss Venezuela, Ariagny Daboín in the Miss World 2024 edition, it is important that you pay attention to this step by step that we will show you below:

Head to the App Store and download the MobStar app

Create an account in the aforementioned application

Place Miss Venezuela among the participants

'Like' all their posts.

Each 'like' is equivalent to one vote. This process is the same for all contestants in the international beauty pageant.

Who are the candidates for Miss World 2024?

Miss World 2024 will have the following candidates:

Australia: Kristen Wright

Belize: Elise-Gayonne Vernon

Belgium: Kedist Deltour

Brazil: Leticia Frota

Bolivia: Fernanda Rivero

Canada: Jaime Yvonne VandenBerg

Cameroon: Julia Edima

Colombia: Camila Pinzon

Costa Rica: Krisly Salas

South Korea: Lijin Kim

Cote D'Ivoire: Mylene Djihony

China: Kexin Xu

Chile: Ambar Zenteno

Czech Republic: Krystyna Pyszková

Denmark: Johanne Grundt Højgård Hansen

Ecuador: Annie Zambrano

Spain: Paula Pérez

India: Sini Shetty

Indonesia: Audrey Susilo

England: Jessica Ashley Gagen

Philippines: Gwendolyne Fourniol

Finland: Adelaide Botty Van Den Bruele

France: Clemence Botino

Gibraltar: Faith Torres

Guatemala: Marcela Miranda

Guinea: Makia Bamba

Guyana: Andrea SC King

Jamaica: Shanique Singh

Lebanon: Yasmina Zaytoun

Malaysia: Wenanita Angang

Martinique: Axelle René

Mauritius: Liza Gundowry

Mexico: Alejandra Díaz de León Soler

Myanmar: Yoon Theint Theint Nway (Aelia)

Namibia: Leoné Renate van Jaarsveld

Nepal: Priyanka Joshi

Nicaragua: Mariela Cerros

Nigeria: Ada Eme

Paraguay: Dahiana Gatzke

Peru: Lucia Arellano

Poland: Krysia Sokolowska

Portugal: Catarina Ferreria

Puerto Rico: Elena Rivera

Serbia: Anja Radic

South Africa: Claude Mashego

Trinidad and Tobago: Ache Abrahams

Türkiye: Nursena Say

USA: Victoria Disorbo

Ukraine: Sophi Shamie

Vietnam: Huỳnh Nguyễn Mai Phương

Wales: Darcey Corria.

