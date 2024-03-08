Miss Venezuela, Ariagny Daboin, is now ready to wear and show off the sash of the llanero country at the final gala of Miss World 2024 this Saturday, March 9, from the Jio World Convention Center, in Mumbai, India. The Creole beauty queen will face 119 other candidates for the crown, who will also demonstrate all their beauty, charm and charisma before the eyes of the judges.
The 71st edition of the world contest suffered several rescheduling, but finally everything is ready to crown the new monarch. Find out in the following note at what time and where to watch, from Venezuela, the LIVE competition.
YOU CAN SEE: Who is Ariagny Daboin, the representative of Venezuela in Miss World 2024?
What time is Miss World 2024 in Venezuela?
The Miss World 2024 gala, with Ariagny Daboín, will take place starting at 9.00 am, in Venezuelan time. If you want to know the time when you will be able to watch the competition from your country of residence, we leave you the following list:
- Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Bolivia: 9.00 am
- Peru, Colombia, Panama: 8.00 am
- Mexico (center), Honduras, Guatemala: 6.00 am
Where to watch LIVE Miss World 2024 from Venezuela?
The prestigious beauty pageant will reach the televisions of thousands of Venezuelans through the Venevisión signal and the Venevisión Play streaming service. Likewise, La República will be carrying out FREE ONLINE coverage of the event.
How to vote in Miss World 2024 for Ariagny Daboín?
If you want to give your support to Miss Venezuela, Ariagny Daboín in the Miss World 2024 edition, it is important that you pay attention to this step by step that we will show you below:
- Head to the App Store and download the MobStar app
- Create an account in the aforementioned application
- Place Miss Venezuela among the participants
- 'Like' all their posts.
Each 'like' is equivalent to one vote. This process is the same for all contestants in the international beauty pageant.
Who are the candidates for Miss World 2024?
Miss World 2024 will have the following candidates:
- Australia: Kristen Wright
- Belize: Elise-Gayonne Vernon
- Belgium: Kedist Deltour
- Brazil: Leticia Frota
- Bolivia: Fernanda Rivero
- Canada: Jaime Yvonne VandenBerg
- Cameroon: Julia Edima
- Colombia: Camila Pinzon
- Costa Rica: Krisly Salas
- South Korea: Lijin Kim
- Cote D'Ivoire: Mylene Djihony
- China: Kexin Xu
- Chile: Ambar Zenteno
- Czech Republic: Krystyna Pyszková
- Denmark: Johanne Grundt Højgård Hansen
- Ecuador: Annie Zambrano
- Spain: Paula Pérez
- India: Sini Shetty
- Indonesia: Audrey Susilo
- England: Jessica Ashley Gagen
- Philippines: Gwendolyne Fourniol
- Finland: Adelaide Botty Van Den Bruele
- France: Clemence Botino
- Gibraltar: Faith Torres
- Guatemala: Marcela Miranda
- Guinea: Makia Bamba
- Guyana: Andrea SC King
- Jamaica: Shanique Singh
- Lebanon: Yasmina Zaytoun
- Malaysia: Wenanita Angang
- Martinique: Axelle René
- Mauritius: Liza Gundowry
- Mexico: Alejandra Díaz de León Soler
- Myanmar: Yoon Theint Theint Nway (Aelia)
- Namibia: Leoné Renate van Jaarsveld
- Nepal: Priyanka Joshi
- Nicaragua: Mariela Cerros
- Nigeria: Ada Eme
- Paraguay: Dahiana Gatzke
- Peru: Lucia Arellano
- Poland: Krysia Sokolowska
- Portugal: Catarina Ferreria
- Puerto Rico: Elena Rivera
- Serbia: Anja Radic
- South Africa: Claude Mashego
- Trinidad and Tobago: Ache Abrahams
- Türkiye: Nursena Say
- USA: Victoria Disorbo
- Ukraine: Sophi Shamie
- Vietnam: Huỳnh Nguyễn Mai Phương
- Wales: Darcey Corria.
#World #LIVE #Venezuela #schedule #Ariagny #Daboin #contest
Leave a Reply