He Miss World 2024 will light up its stage again this Saturday, March 9 and will demonstrate why it is the most prestigious beauty pageant of all. In this 71st edition, all eyes are on the beautiful representative of Dominican Republic, Maria Victoria Bayo, who will seek to captivate the public and the judges to keep the crown. Do you want to know what time and where you can see the dazzling gala LIVE? Don't miss all the details in the following note.

What time to see Miss World 2024 in the Dominican Republic?

He Miss World 2024 will be held in Mumbai, India, and will begin at 10.00 am (Dominican Republic time). However, below we leave you the list of schedules in case you are in another area:

Venezuela Bolivia, Puerto Rico: 10.00 am

Bolivia, Puerto Rico: Colombia, Panama, Peru Miami, New York, Philadelphia: 9.00 am

Miami, New York, Philadelphia: Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil: 11.00 am

Mexico (center) Chicago, Texas, Honduras, Nicaragua: 8.00 am

Chicago, Texas, Honduras, Nicaragua: 8.00 am Mexico (Pacific) Denver: 7:00 a.m.

Denver: 7:00 a.m. Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Seattle: 6.00 am

Spain: 4.00 pm / Canary Islands: 3.00 pm

Where to SEE Miss World 2024 from the Dominican Republic?

If you want to see the Miss World 2024you will have the opportunity to enjoy the entire gala through the platform SonyLiv. This will be in charge of transmitting the event both for Dominican Republic as for the rest of the world. On the other hand, if you are in USA, You can also tune in to the event through the TV signal. Telemundo. Also, if you prefer complete coverage, you can follow the event HERE with La República.

These are the 20 favorite candidates to win Miss World 2024. Photo: Miss World

Miss World 2024: who are the participants?

Below, we present the favorite names of the 120 contenders. They are some of those who will seek to convince the judges during the gala. Miss World 2024 that they deserve the coveted crown:

Australia: Kristen Wright Belize: Elise-Gayonne Vernon Belgium: Kedist Deltour Brazil: Leticia Frota Bolivia: Fernanda Rivero Canada: Jaime Yvonne VandenBerg Cameroon: Julia Edima Colombia: Camila Pinzon Ivory Coast: Mylene Djihony Costa Rica: Krisly Salas South Korea: Lijin Kim China: Kexin Xu Chile: Ambar Zenteno d inamarca: Johanne Grundt Højgård Hansen Ecuador: Annie Zambrano Spain: Paula Pérez United States: Victoria Disorbo India: Sini Shetty Indonesia: Audrey Susilo England: Jessica Ashley Gagen Philippines: Gwendolyne Fourniol Finland: Adelaide Botty Van Den Bruele France: Clemence Botino Wales: Darcey Corria Gibraltar: Faith Torres Guatemala: Marcela Miranda Guinea: Makia Bamba Guyana: Andrea SC King Jamaica: Shanique Singh Lebanon: Yasmina Zaytoun Malaysia: Wenanita Angang Martinique: Axelle René Mauritius: Liza Gundowry Mexico: Alejandra Díaz de León Soler Myanmar: Yoon Theint Theint Nway (Aelia) Namibia: Leoné Renate van Jaarsveld Nepal: Priyanka Joshi Nicaragua: Mariela Cerros Nigeria: Ada Eme Paraguay: Dahiana Gatzke Peru: Lucia Arellano Poland: Krysia Sokolowska Portugal: Catarina Ferreria Puerto Rico: Elena Rivera Czech Republic: Krystyna Pyszková Dominican Republic: María Victoria Bayo Serbia: Anja Radic South Africa: Claude Mashego Trinidad and Tobago: Ache Abrahams Türkiye: Nursena Say Ukraine: Sophi Shamie Venezuela: Ariagny Daboin Vietnam: Huỳnh Nguyễn Mai Phương

Who is María Victoria Bayo, representative of the Dominican Republic in Miss World 2024?

María Victoria Bayo Martínez was crowned as miss World of Dominican Republic in April 2023. At 24 years old, she is known for her exemplary career as a professional athlete, being volleyball player and champion, and for having graduated with honors in Business Administration, with a specialization in International Business. Currently, she is studying to be a pilot and has her project 'Beauty with a Purpose: Education through Sports'which seeks to motivate young people from vulnerable areas to try to build a life for themselves.