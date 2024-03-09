After a tough competition in the Miss World 2024, it was already known that Krystyna Pyszkova, from the Czech Republic, is the new queen of this famous beauty pageant and received the desired crown. She won against the representatives of Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago, Botswana, Uganda, England, India and Lebanon. In this edition, different challenges were carried out, both sports, talent and popularity on social networks.

Who won Miss World 2024?

Krystyna Pyszkova, candidate of the Czech Republic, is the model who won the Miss World 2024 pageant. The young woman combines her university studies in Law and Business Administration with her modeling career. Additionally, she is the founder of the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation, through which she continues to actively contribute.

One of her proudest achievements was opening an English school for children in disadvantaged situations in Tanzania, where she has also dedicated time as a volunteer. She is skilled at playing the flute and violin, and her passion for music and art has been reinforced by the nine years she spent training at an art academy.

What will be the job of the new Miss World 2024?

The winner of the contest miss World takes on the role of ambassador for a variety of philanthropic initiatives supported by the organization, including humanitarian projects, health programs and environmental conservation efforts.

The Miss World 2024 pageant was held this year in India. Photo: Instagram/Miss World

During his tenure, he makes numerous trips with the goal of fostering peace and goodwill between different countries, while promoting awareness and raising funds for charitable causes.

Will the winner of Miss World 2024 receive a prize?

According to Marca (America edition), the winner receives a prize of one million dollarsintended to promote his humanitarian work and transform his life, allowing him to emerge as one of the most influential figures globally.

Where was Miss World 2024 held?

The main ceremony of Miss World 2024 took place on Saturday, March 9or, from the famous capital of India. However, all the beauty queens were there several days before to participate in the different activities and challenges that were proposed to them within the beauty pageant.

