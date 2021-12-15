Miss World 2021 It will celebrate its 70th edition this Thursday with the presence of 103 beauty queens who will overcome each filter of the contest in order to obtain the complicated crown that only a few could achieve. In recent weeks, the beauty competitions have had a lot of resonance, in part due to the Miss Universe who saw the Indian model be crowned Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.

Thus, the gala will once again have the planet waiting for what may happen this Thursday 16 in the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The participating models from different parts of the world will look for the so-called Blue Crown. Although some of them have been voiced as favorites, the rounds of questions and answers can be of great importance for the aspirations to win.

When is Miss World 2021?

The Miss World 2021 will be held the next Thursday, December 16 In Puerto Rico.

Who are the favorite candidates of Miss World 2021?

According to the Missosology web portal specialized in this type of beauty pageant, there are five favorite candidates to win Miss World 2021:

Olivia Yacé from Ivory Coast

Olivia Yacé is a model from the Ivory Coast who was chosen “Top Model” and went on to the semifinal of Miss World 2021 after obtaining her place at the gala on December 16.

Olivia Yacé is the Ivory Coast candidate for Miss World 2021. Photo: Instagram

Alejandra Conde of Venezuela

Alejandra Conde is a 24-year-old model, television presenter and medical student listed as the best Venezuelan candidate to win since 2011.

Alejandra Conde is the representative of Venezuela for Miss World 2021. Photo: Instagram

Karolina Bielawska from Poland

Karolina Bielawska is considered the third best candidate to win Miss World 2021. She is 22 years old and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in administration.

Karolina Bielawska is Polinia’s representative for Miss World 2021. Photo: Instagram

Lavanya Sivaji from Malaysia

Lavanya Sivaji is a 26-year-old doctor and model who won Miss World Malaysia 2021 and will be present on the world stage next Thursday.

Lavanya Sivaji is the representative of Malaysia who will be in the Miss World 2021. Photo: Instagram

Sienna Evans from Bahamas

Sienna Evans is 24 years old and studied neuroscience and human behavior. She owns Space Safe, a platform that provides mental health services for patients from the comfort of her home.

Sienna Evans is the Bahamas representative for Miss World 2021. Photo: Instagram

Miss World 2021 schedule

Peru: 6.00 pm

Ecuador: 6.00 pm

Colombia: 6.00 pm

Venezuela: 7.00 pm

Bolivia: 7.00 pm

Argentina: 8.00 p. m

Uruguay: 8.00 p. m

Paraguay: 8.00 p. m

Brazil: 8.00 p. m

Spain: 12.00 am (Friday 17)

Mexico: 6.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 7.00 pm

Dominican Republic: 7.00 pm

Where to see Miss World 2021?

Miss World 2021 will be broadcast live on Telemundo. It can also be seen through channel E! Entertainment. Regarding cable television, the rights were acquired by DirecTV and its online platform DirecTV GO. Remember that you can follow minute by minute through the website of La República Shows.