The Miss World 2021 It can be seen LIVE this Thursday, December 16. The contest, which this year celebrates 70 years of existence, will take place in Puerto Rico and will have 130 competitors, including Amar Pacheco, representative of Ecuador, who will show his best virtues to win the crown. Also tune in to LR Espectáculos to see the MINUTE by MINUTE.
When is Miss World 2021?
The Miss World 2021 It was scheduled for this Thursday, December 16.
Ámar Pacheco in the Miss World 2021
Ámar Pacheco Ibarra, representative of Ecuador at Miss World 2021, is the daughter of the musicians Gustavo Pacheco and Silvana Ibarra; She has studied music, and among her social objectives is teaching piano to blind people and supporting the elderly who are in the Hogar Corazón de Jesús nursing home.
Her name, which her father gave her, means Moon in Arabic and comes from the term “Qamar”. This link has never been a secret. The 24-year-old model has always said that she is very familiar with this symbol, to the point that she got a moon tattooed on her left shoulder.
Who are the candidates?
A total of 103 models will participate in the beauty pageant. Among the members are the Ecuadorian Amar Pacheco and the Peruvian Paula Montes. Meet them all here.
- Peru: Paula Montes Pastor
- Poland: Karolina Bielawska
- Portugal: Lidy Andrade Alves
- Puerto Rico: Aryam Mariel Díaz Rosado
- Czech Republic: Karolína Kopíncová
- Dominican Republic: Emmy Peña Sánchez
- Brazil: Caroline Gomes Teixeira
- Bulgaria: Eva Dobreva
- Cambodia: Phum Sophorn
- Cameroon: Audrey Nabila Monkam
- Canada: Svetlana Mamaeva
- Albania: Amela Agastra
- Angola: Ruth Bianca Pereira Carlos
- Argentina: Maria Amira Hidalgo Zapata
- Armenia: Mirna Bzdigian
- Bahamas: Sienna Evans
- Belgium: Céline Van Outysel
- Belize: Markeisha Young
- Belarus: Daria Goncharevich
- Bolivia: Alondra Mercado Campos
- Bosnia: Herzegovina Adna Biber
- Botswana: Palesa Molefe
- Chile: Carol Natalia Inés Drpic Galindo
- China: Jiang Siqi
- Colombia: Andrea Aguilera Arroyave
- South Korea: Tara Hong
- Ivory Coast: Olivia Yacé
- Costa Rica: Tamara Dal Maso Gardela
- Curaçao: Alvinette Soliana
- Ecuador: Ámar Silvana Pacheco Ibarra
- El Salvador: Nicole Álvarez
- Scotland: Claudia Francesca Todd
- Slovakia: Leona Novoberdaliu
- Slovenia: Maja Čolić
- Spain: Ana García Segundo
- United States: Shree Saini
- Estonia: Karolin Kippasto
- Ethiopia: Rediet Berhanu
- Philippines: Tracy Maureen Pérez
- Finland: Emilia Lepomäki
- France: April Benayoum
- Wales: Olivia Harris
- Ghana: Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui
- Gibraltar: Janice Sampere
- Guadeloupe: Prescillia Larose
- Guatemala: Katherine Michelle Calderón
- Guinea: Nene Mariama Saran Bah
- Guinea Bissau: Itchacenia Cabral da Costa
- Equatorial Guinea: Lucila Benita Mbuy Ngomo
- Haiti: Erlande Berger
- Honduras: Kessy Dayana Bordas Rodríguez
- Hungary: Lili Tótpeti
- India: Manasa Varanasi
- Indonesia: Pricilia Carla Yules
- England: Rehema Muthamia
- Iraq: Maria Farhad
- Ireland: Pamela Ashley Uba
- Northern Ireland: Anna Leitch
- Iceland: Hugrún Birta Egilsdóttir
- Cayman Islands: Rashana Hydes
- Italy: Claudia Motta
- Jamaica: Khalia Hall
- Japan: Tamaki Hoshi
- Kazakhstan: Nazerke Karmanova
- Kenya: Sharon Obara
- Luxembourg: Emilie Boland
- Macau: Jia Ni Yuan
- Madagascar: Saya Nellie Anjaratiana
- Malaysia: Lavanya Sivaji
- Malta: Naomi Dingli
- Mauricio: Angélique Sanson
- Mexico: Karolina Vidales Valdovinos
- Moldova: Tatiana Ovcinicova
- Mongolia: Burte-Ujin Anu
- Namibia: Annerie Maré
- Nepal: Namrata Shrestha
- Nicaragua: Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo
- Nigeria: Oluchi Chioma Madubuike
- Norway: Amine Storrød
- Netherlands: Lizzy Dobbe
- Panama: Krysthelle Barreto Reichlin
- Rwanda: Grace Ingabire
- Saint Lucia: Tyler Theophane
- Senegal: Penda Sy
- Serbia: Andrijana Savić
- Singapore: Khai Ling Ho
- Sint Maarten: Lara Mateo
- Somalia: Khadija Omar
- Sri Lanka: Sadé Greenwood
- South Africa: Shudufhadzo Musiḓa
- South Sudan: Bakhita Nyanyal Nhial Biel
- Sweden: Gabriella Lomm Mann
- Tanzania: Juliana Rugumisa
- Trinidad and Tobago: Jeanine Kimberly Brandt
- Tunisia: Amani Layouni
- Turkey: Dilara Korkmaz
- Ukraine: Aleksandra Yaremchuk
- Uganda: Elizabeth Bagaya
- Uruguay: Xiomara Valentina Camejo Bernal
- Venezuela: Alejandra José Conde Licón
- Vietnam: Đỗ Thị Hà
- Zambia: Vanessa Ukevwe Chinyemba
Miss World 2021 schedule
- Peru, Colombia and Mexico: 6.00 pm
- United States: 7:00 pm (Eastern Time) 4:00 pm (Pacific Time)
- Argentina: 8.00 pm
- Chile and Venezuela: 7.00 pm
- Spain: 1.00 am (December 17)
Where to see Miss World 2021 LIVE in Puerto Rico?
The Miss World 2021 You can watch it LIVE through the Telemundo network signal both on its digital channels and on alternative platforms. In the same way, you can tune in to channel E! Entertainment to see the contest. In the case of television, ONDirecTV, which has the rights, will pass the beauty contest.
How to watch Miss World 2021 LIVE online for free?
To watch the Miss World 2021 LIVE online for free you can connect with LR Shows so you can see the minute by minute and all the incidents about the contest.
