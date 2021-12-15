The Miss World 2021 It can be seen LIVE this Thursday, December 16. The contest, which this year celebrates 70 years of existence, will take place in Puerto Rico and will have 130 competitors, including Amar Pacheco, representative of Ecuador, who will show his best virtues to win the crown. Also tune in to LR Espectáculos to see the MINUTE by MINUTE.

When is Miss World 2021?

The Miss World 2021 It was scheduled for this Thursday, December 16.

Ámar Pacheco in the Miss World 2021

Ámar Pacheco Ibarra, representative of Ecuador at Miss World 2021, is the daughter of the musicians Gustavo Pacheco and Silvana Ibarra; She has studied music, and among her social objectives is teaching piano to blind people and supporting the elderly who are in the Hogar Corazón de Jesús nursing home.

Her name, which her father gave her, means Moon in Arabic and comes from the term “Qamar”. This link has never been a secret. The 24-year-old model has always said that she is very familiar with this symbol, to the point that she got a moon tattooed on her left shoulder.

Who are the candidates?

A total of 103 models will participate in the beauty pageant. Among the members are the Ecuadorian Amar Pacheco and the Peruvian Paula Montes. Meet them all here.

Peru: Paula Montes Pastor

Poland: Karolina Bielawska

Portugal: Lidy Andrade Alves

Puerto Rico: Aryam Mariel Díaz Rosado

Czech Republic: Karolína Kopíncová

Dominican Republic: Emmy Peña Sánchez

Brazil: Caroline Gomes Teixeira

Bulgaria: Eva Dobreva

Cambodia: Phum Sophorn

Cameroon: Audrey Nabila Monkam

Canada: Svetlana Mamaeva

Albania: Amela Agastra

Angola: Ruth Bianca Pereira Carlos

Argentina: Maria Amira Hidalgo Zapata

Armenia: Mirna Bzdigian

Bahamas: Sienna Evans

Belgium: Céline Van Outysel

Belize: Markeisha Young

Belarus: Daria Goncharevich

Bolivia: Alondra Mercado Campos

Bosnia: Herzegovina Adna Biber

Botswana: Palesa Molefe

Chile: Carol Natalia Inés Drpic Galindo

China: Jiang Siqi

Colombia: Andrea Aguilera Arroyave

South Korea: Tara Hong

Ivory Coast: Olivia Yacé

Costa Rica: Tamara Dal Maso Gardela

Curaçao: Alvinette Soliana

Ecuador: Ámar Silvana Pacheco Ibarra

El Salvador: Nicole Álvarez

Scotland: Claudia Francesca Todd

Slovakia: Leona Novoberdaliu

Slovenia: Maja Čolić

Spain: Ana García Segundo

United States: Shree Saini

Estonia: Karolin Kippasto

Ethiopia: Rediet Berhanu

Philippines: Tracy Maureen Pérez

Finland: Emilia Lepomäki

France: April Benayoum

Wales: Olivia Harris

Ghana: Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui

Gibraltar: Janice Sampere

Guadeloupe: Prescillia Larose

Guatemala: Katherine Michelle Calderón

Guinea: Nene Mariama Saran Bah

Guinea Bissau: Itchacenia Cabral da Costa

Equatorial Guinea: Lucila Benita Mbuy Ngomo

Haiti: Erlande Berger

Honduras: Kessy Dayana Bordas Rodríguez

Hungary: Lili Tótpeti

India: Manasa Varanasi

Indonesia: Pricilia Carla Yules

England: Rehema Muthamia

Iraq: Maria Farhad

Ireland: Pamela Ashley Uba

Northern Ireland: Anna Leitch

Iceland: Hugrún Birta Egilsdóttir

Cayman Islands: Rashana Hydes

Italy: Claudia Motta

Jamaica: Khalia Hall

Japan: Tamaki Hoshi

Kazakhstan: Nazerke Karmanova

Kenya: Sharon Obara

Luxembourg: Emilie Boland

Macau: Jia Ni Yuan

Madagascar: Saya Nellie Anjaratiana

Malaysia: Lavanya Sivaji

Malta: Naomi Dingli

Mauricio: Angélique Sanson

Mexico: Karolina Vidales Valdovinos

Moldova: Tatiana Ovcinicova

Mongolia: Burte-Ujin Anu

Namibia: Annerie Maré

Nepal: Namrata Shrestha

Nicaragua: Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo

Nigeria: Oluchi Chioma Madubuike

Norway: Amine Storrød

Netherlands: Lizzy Dobbe

Panama: Krysthelle Barreto Reichlin

Rwanda: Grace Ingabire

Saint Lucia: Tyler Theophane

Senegal: Penda Sy

Serbia: Andrijana Savić

Singapore: Khai Ling Ho

Sint Maarten: Lara Mateo

Somalia: Khadija Omar

Sri Lanka: Sadé Greenwood

South Africa: Shudufhadzo Musiḓa

South Sudan: Bakhita Nyanyal Nhial Biel

Sweden: Gabriella Lomm Mann

Tanzania: Juliana Rugumisa

Trinidad and Tobago: Jeanine Kimberly Brandt

Tunisia: Amani Layouni

Turkey: Dilara Korkmaz

Ukraine: Aleksandra Yaremchuk

Uganda: Elizabeth Bagaya

Uruguay: Xiomara Valentina Camejo Bernal

Venezuela: Alejandra José Conde Licón

Vietnam: Đỗ Thị Hà

Zambia: Vanessa Ukevwe Chinyemba

Miss World 2021 schedule

Peru, Colombia and Mexico: 6.00 pm

United States: 7:00 pm (Eastern Time) 4:00 pm (Pacific Time)

Argentina: 8.00 pm

Chile and Venezuela: 7.00 pm

Spain: 1.00 am (December 17)

Where to see Miss World 2021 LIVE in Puerto Rico?

The Miss World 2021 You can watch it LIVE through the Telemundo network signal both on its digital channels and on alternative platforms. In the same way, you can tune in to channel E! Entertainment to see the contest. In the case of television, ONDirecTV, which has the rights, will pass the beauty contest.

How to watch Miss World 2021 LIVE online for free?

To watch the Miss World 2021 LIVE online for free you can connect with LR Shows so you can see the minute by minute and all the incidents about the contest.