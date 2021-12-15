The international beauty pageant Miss World 2021 is very close to being able to present its more than one hundred candidates from all over the world (among them, chili) who yearn to take the crown that will reward the most beautiful and most committed woman in the world, since the willingness of the misses to be able to change the planet to make it a more livable place, where the common good exists, will also be evaluated. The Morley family, which has owned the contest since its founding in 1951, will be in charge of announcing who will be the lucky one to win the scepter, which will be contested in Puerto Rico, the so-called island of enchantment.

In this note you can learn how to enjoy Miss World 2021 and review more information about the Chilean contestant, Camila Drpic Galindo, who hopes to take her country to the top.

When is Miss World 2021?

The 70th edition of Miss World will be broadcast this Thursday, December 16 from 6:00 pm on E! Entertainment and Telemundo.

Carol Drpic Galindo at Miss World 2021

Carol Drpic is a fourth-year student of the Kinesiology career at the University of Magallanes, she measures 1.75, was born in Punta Arenas on August 15, 1999 and her parents are César Drpic Oyarzún and Viviana Galindo Pérez. She is a member of the Catwalk School of Models, practices classical ballet, studies English and for two years has been a volunteer for community organizations. Since she was little she has been an animal rescuer and last year she led a Christmas campaign to collect toys together with the Fire Department.

Who are the candidates?

The 103 applicants to the crown of Miss World 2021 are as follows:

Albania Amela Agastra

Angola Ruth Bianca Pereira Carlos

Argentina Maria Amira Hidalgo Zapata

Armenia Mirna bzdigian

Bahamas Sienna evans

Belgium Céline Van Outysel

Belize Markeisha young

Belarus Daria Goncharevich

Bolivia Alondra Mercado Campos

Bosnia and Herzegovina Adna Biber

Botswana Palesa Molefe

Brazil Caroline Gomes Teixeira

Bulgaria Eva Dobreva

Cambodia Phum sophorn

Cameroon Audrey Nabila Monkam

Canada Svetlana Mamaeva

chili Carol Natalia Inés Drpic Galindo

China Jiang siqi

Colombia Andrea Aguilera Arroyave

South Korea Tara hong

Ivory coast Olivia Yacé

Costa Rica Tamara Dal Maso Gardela

Curacao Alvinette soliana

Ecuador Ámar Silvana Pacheco Ibarra

The Savior Nicole Alvarez

Scotland Claudia Francesca Todd

Slovakia Lioness Novoberdaliu

Slovenia Maja Čolić

Spain Ana Garcia Second

U.S Shree saini

Estonia Karolin Kippasto

Ethiopia Rediet berhanu

Philippines Tracy Maureen Perez

Finland Emilia Lepomäki

France April benayoum

Welsh Olivia harris

Ghana Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui

Gibraltar Janice sampere

Guadeloupe Prescillia Larose

Guatemala Katherine Michelle Calderon

Guinea Nene Mariama Saran Bah

Guinea Bissau Itchacenia Cabral da Costa

Equatorial Guinea Lucila Benita Mbuy Ngomo

Haiti Erlande berger

Honduras Kessy Dayana Bordas Rodríguez

Hungary Lili Tótpeti

India Manasa Varanasi

Indonesia Pricilia Carla Yules

England Rehema Muthamia

Iraq Maria farhad

Ireland Pamela Ashley Uba

North Ireland Anna leitch

Iceland Hugrún Birta Egilsdóttir

Cayman Islands Rashana hydes

Italy Claudia motta

Jamaica Khalia hall

Japan Tamaki Hoshi

Kazakhstan Nazerke Karmanova

Kenya Sharon obara

Luxembourg Emilie boland

Macau Jia Ni Yuan

Madagascar Saya Nellie Anjaratiana

Malaysia Lavanya sivaji

malt Naomi dingli

Mauricio Angélique Sanson

Mexico Karolina Vidales Valdovinos

Moldova Tatiana Ovcinicova

Mongolia Burte-Ujin Anu

Namibia Annerie mare

Nepal Namrata shrestha

Nicaragua Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo

Nigeria Oluchi Chioma Madubuike

Norway Amine storrød

Netherlands Lizzy dobbe

Panama Krysthelle Barreto Reichlin

Peru Paula Montes Pastor

Poland Karolina Bielawska

Portugal Lidy Andrade Alves

Puerto Rico Aryam Mariel Díaz Rosado

Czech Republic Karolína Kopíncová

Dominican Republic Emmy Peña Sánchez

Rwanda Grace Ingabire

St. Lucia Tyler theophane

Senegal Penda Sy

Serbia Andrijana Savić

Singapore Khai ling ho

Sint Maarten Lara Mateo

Somalia Khadija Omar

Sri Lanka Sadé Greenwood

South Africa Shudufhadzo Musiḓa

South Sudan Bakhita Nyanyal Nhial Biel

Sweden Gabriella lomm mann

Tanzania Juliana Rugumisa

Trinidad and Tobago Jeanine Kimberly Brandt

Tunisia Amani layouni

Turkey Dilara Korkmaz

Ukraine Aleksandra Yaremchuk

Uganda Elizabeth bagaya

Uruguay Xiomara Valentina Camejo Bernal

Venezuela Alejandra José Conde Licón

Vietnam Đỗ Thị Hà

Zambia Vanessa Ukevwe Chinyemba

Miss World 2021 schedule

The schedules to see this contest are the following:

Peru: 6.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 6.00 pm

Ecuador: 6.00 pm

Mexico: 5.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 pm

Paraguay: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 7.00 pm

Bolivia: 7.00 pm

Argentina: 8.00 pm

Uruguay: 8.00 pm

Brazil: 8.00 pm

Where to see Miss World 2021 LIVE in Chile?

Miss World 2021 will be broadcast live on the E¡ Entertainment network, through its digital channels and other platforms.

How to watch Miss World 2021 LIVE online for free?

To watch the broadcast of Miss World 2021 online for free, you can stay informed of the event and the details through La República Espectáculos.