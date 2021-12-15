The international beauty pageant Miss World 2021 is very close to being able to present its more than one hundred candidates from all over the world (among them, chili) who yearn to take the crown that will reward the most beautiful and most committed woman in the world, since the willingness of the misses to be able to change the planet to make it a more livable place, where the common good exists, will also be evaluated. The Morley family, which has owned the contest since its founding in 1951, will be in charge of announcing who will be the lucky one to win the scepter, which will be contested in Puerto Rico, the so-called island of enchantment.
In this note you can learn how to enjoy Miss World 2021 and review more information about the Chilean contestant, Camila Drpic Galindo, who hopes to take her country to the top.
YOU CAN SEE: Miss World 2021 LIVE: candidates, time and channels to see the beauty contest
When is Miss World 2021?
The 70th edition of Miss World will be broadcast this Thursday, December 16 from 6:00 pm on E! Entertainment and Telemundo.
Carol Drpic Galindo at Miss World 2021
Carol Drpic is a fourth-year student of the Kinesiology career at the University of Magallanes, she measures 1.75, was born in Punta Arenas on August 15, 1999 and her parents are César Drpic Oyarzún and Viviana Galindo Pérez. She is a member of the Catwalk School of Models, practices classical ballet, studies English and for two years has been a volunteer for community organizations. Since she was little she has been an animal rescuer and last year she led a Christmas campaign to collect toys together with the Fire Department.
Who are the candidates?
The 103 applicants to the crown of Miss World 2021 are as follows:
- Albania Amela Agastra
- Angola Ruth Bianca Pereira Carlos
- Argentina Maria Amira Hidalgo Zapata
- Armenia Mirna bzdigian
- Bahamas Sienna evans
- Belgium Céline Van Outysel
- Belize Markeisha young
- Belarus Daria Goncharevich
- Bolivia Alondra Mercado Campos
- Bosnia and Herzegovina Adna Biber
- Botswana Palesa Molefe
- Brazil Caroline Gomes Teixeira
- Bulgaria Eva Dobreva
- Cambodia Phum sophorn
- Cameroon Audrey Nabila Monkam
- Canada Svetlana Mamaeva
- chili Carol Natalia Inés Drpic Galindo
- China Jiang siqi
- Colombia Andrea Aguilera Arroyave
- South Korea Tara hong
- Ivory coast Olivia Yacé
- Costa Rica Tamara Dal Maso Gardela
- Curacao Alvinette soliana
- Ecuador Ámar Silvana Pacheco Ibarra
- The Savior Nicole Alvarez
- Scotland Claudia Francesca Todd
- Slovakia Lioness Novoberdaliu
- Slovenia Maja Čolić
- Spain Ana Garcia Second
- U.S Shree saini
- Estonia Karolin Kippasto
- Ethiopia Rediet berhanu
- Philippines Tracy Maureen Perez
- Finland Emilia Lepomäki
- France April benayoum
- Welsh Olivia harris
- Ghana Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui
- Gibraltar Janice sampere
- Guadeloupe Prescillia Larose
- Guatemala Katherine Michelle Calderon
- Guinea Nene Mariama Saran Bah
- Guinea Bissau Itchacenia Cabral da Costa
- Equatorial Guinea Lucila Benita Mbuy Ngomo
- Haiti Erlande berger
- Honduras Kessy Dayana Bordas Rodríguez
- Hungary Lili Tótpeti
- India Manasa Varanasi
- Indonesia Pricilia Carla Yules
- England Rehema Muthamia
- Iraq Maria farhad
- Ireland Pamela Ashley Uba
- North Ireland Anna leitch
- Iceland Hugrún Birta Egilsdóttir
- Cayman Islands Rashana hydes
- Italy Claudia motta
- Jamaica Khalia hall
- Japan Tamaki Hoshi
- Kazakhstan Nazerke Karmanova
- Kenya Sharon obara
- Luxembourg Emilie boland
- Macau Jia Ni Yuan
- Madagascar Saya Nellie Anjaratiana
- Malaysia Lavanya sivaji
- malt Naomi dingli
- Mauricio Angélique Sanson
- Mexico Karolina Vidales Valdovinos
- Moldova Tatiana Ovcinicova
- Mongolia Burte-Ujin Anu
- Namibia Annerie mare
- Nepal Namrata shrestha
- Nicaragua Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo
- Nigeria Oluchi Chioma Madubuike
- Norway Amine storrød
- Netherlands Lizzy dobbe
- Panama Krysthelle Barreto Reichlin
- Peru Paula Montes Pastor
- Poland Karolina Bielawska
- Portugal Lidy Andrade Alves
- Puerto Rico Aryam Mariel Díaz Rosado
- Czech Republic Karolína Kopíncová
- Dominican Republic Emmy Peña Sánchez
- Rwanda Grace Ingabire
- St. Lucia Tyler theophane
- Senegal Penda Sy
- Serbia Andrijana Savić
- Singapore Khai ling ho
- Sint Maarten Lara Mateo
- Somalia Khadija Omar
- Sri Lanka Sadé Greenwood
- South Africa Shudufhadzo Musiḓa
- South Sudan Bakhita Nyanyal Nhial Biel
- Sweden Gabriella lomm mann
- Tanzania Juliana Rugumisa
- Trinidad and Tobago Jeanine Kimberly Brandt
- Tunisia Amani layouni
- Turkey Dilara Korkmaz
- Ukraine Aleksandra Yaremchuk
- Uganda Elizabeth bagaya
- Uruguay Xiomara Valentina Camejo Bernal
- Venezuela Alejandra José Conde Licón
- Vietnam Đỗ Thị Hà
- Zambia Vanessa Ukevwe Chinyemba
YOU CAN SEE: Miss World 2021: know how to watch the contest live from Argentina
Miss World 2021 schedule
The schedules to see this contest are the following:
- Peru: 6.00 pm
- Puerto Rico: 7.00 pm
- Colombia: 6.00 pm
- Ecuador: 6.00 pm
- Mexico: 5.00 pm
- Chile: 8.00 pm
- Paraguay: 8.00 pm
- Venezuela: 7.00 pm
- Bolivia: 7.00 pm
- Argentina: 8.00 pm
- Uruguay: 8.00 pm
- Brazil: 8.00 pm
Where to see Miss World 2021 LIVE in Chile?
Miss World 2021 will be broadcast live on the E¡ Entertainment network, through its digital channels and other platforms.
YOU CAN SEE: Miss World 2021: how and from where to see the pageant in Peru?
How to watch Miss World 2021 LIVE online for free?
To watch the broadcast of Miss World 2021 online for free, you can stay informed of the event and the details through La República Espectáculos.
.
Leave a Reply