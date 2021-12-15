On Tuesday, December 14, the organization of the miss World reported that seven of the 98 candidates participating in the international contest had been isolated on suspicion of having contracted coronavirus (COVID-19).

In their statement, the organizers of Miss World 2021 refrained from revealing the names of the candidates, who see their participation in the final that will be held on Thursday 16, at the José M. Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico in jeopardy.

Miss World 2021: what will happen to the queens infected with COVID-19?

The president of Miss World, Julia Morley, assured that the organization complied with the guidelines established by the Government of Puerto Rico. “A strict protocol was applied,” he said.

Similarly, he explained that the candidates who give a positive result in the PCR test will continue in the beauty contest, but will not be present at the gala.

“In case they couldn’t join us last night, they can still win the Miss World 2021 crown. The jury will review your prerecorded video content to make its final decision, “he said.

Miss World 2021: Is Miss Peru World 2021 among those infected?

Peru is represented in the international contest by Paula Montes. Through her Instagram account, where she has 50,300 followers, the Peruvian queen avoided commenting on the news of the possible massive contagion of COVID-19 at Miss World 2021, and, on the contrary, shared her experience during the Annual Beauty Benefit Gala with Purpose, held on Monday 13.

His presence at the event, which he described as “magical and of good intentions”, completely rules out that he is in quarantine for a possible contagion.