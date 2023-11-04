The final gala of Miss Universe 2023 is just around the corner and the representative of Venezuela, Diana Silva, is preparing to raise the name of her country high. In this regard, it was announced that she will live in the same apartment with Miss Peru Universe, Camila Escribns, how will they get along?

Miss Peru and miss Venezuela together at Miss Universe 2023

In the midst of preparations for beauty contest most relevant on the globe, it has already been announced which queens will share the same room and it turned out that Miss Peru and Miss Venezuela will be together. This was evidenced by sharing a funny video on their social networks, in which they are seen very close. Will a new friendship be born?

“Here I meet my roommate, Venezuela!” he expresses at first. Camila Escribns while recording Diana Silva, who surprises with a tender heart. In relation to this, the celebration of the official ceremony of the Miss Universe 2023 will take place this November 18, so don’t forget to vote for your favorite.

Who is Diana Silva, miss Venezuela Universe 2023?

The young Venezuelan beauty queen has 26 years currently and was born in Caracas Venezuela, on October 31, 1997. She is a renowned professional model with a long career in beauty pageants. Among her passions are dancing, playing guitar, singing, photography and graphic design; But she trained as a cabin crew member and is pursuing a degree in Advertising and Marketing.

Diana Silva prepares for the Miss Universe in vinotinto. Photo: LR/Instagram composition.

“Accomplishing a goal requires interest or need, persistence, curiosity, energy and motivation. And, believe me, you will be able to accomplish what you set your mind to,” he wrote. Diana Silvathe actual miss Venezuela Universe 2023.

Diana Silva proud to represent Venezuela in Miss Universe 2023. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram.

