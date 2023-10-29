Miss Venezuela 2023 will present tonight the long-awaited Special Bands Gala with the purpose of delivering the first awards of the beauty season. The candidates will be presented on national television and an official farewell is expected for Diana Silva, who is leaving for El Salvador to represent the Caribbean country in the Miss Universe pageant in November. Follow the minute by minute of the event that brings the first awards and other surprises.

At what time and how to watch the Miss Venezuela 2023 Special Bands Gala?

The Special Bands Gala of Miss Venezuela will take place this Saturday at 8:00 pm (local time), through the Venevisión signal or through the Venevisión Play application

When is Miss Venezuela 2023?

The Miss Venezuela pageant will take place on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

