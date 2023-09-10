The Miss Venezuela 2023 contest will officially begin with the presentation and delivery of sashes, an event in which the 25 candidates for the Venezuelan crown will be distinguished by the state they will represent in the beauty contest to be held in the month of December of this year. . Check what time and where to watch the gala LIVE.

What time is the Miss Venezuela 2023 sash ceremony?

The official presentation of the delivery of bands to the 25 Miss Venezuela candidates will take place at 8:00 pm (Venezuelan time) today, Saturday, September 9.

The Miss Venezuela 2023 gala will take place on December 7, 2023. Photo: Miss Venezuela

This event will have the special participation of Diana Silva (Miss Venezuela 2022), Ariagny Daboin (Miss Venezuela World 2021), Andrea Rubio (Miss International Venezuela 2022) and Katheryne Bello (third finalist 2022).

Where to see the Miss Venezuela 2023 sash delivery LIVE?

The presentation of the candidates for Miss Venezuela 2023 and the delivery of bands It will be broadcast exclusively on the Venevisión signal and its streaming service Venevisión Play..

The hosts of the presentation will be Henrys Silva and Nieves Soteldo; In addition, there will be three different cameras backstage to bring all the incidents of this event that marks the beginning of the season.

Miss Venezuela 2023: check the official list of candidates

Below is the list of the 25 official candidates for Miss Venezuela 2023, chosen after an arduous selection process:

Cynthia Boscan

Sakra Warrior

Rosmellys Romero

Cindy Granadillo

Sheba Sichini Comunian

Georgette Musrie

Omaira Morales

Mariam Samira Habach

Sarah Jordan

María Gabriela Martínez

Racha Saab Hatoum

Giorgiana Rosas

Raulimar Diaz

Daniela Celis

Irmar Cabrices

Argiannis Luna

Minerva Chuello

Graciela Altuve

Anakristina Rivero

Maria Victoria Abuhazi

Yuliana Hidalgo

Mariangela Ramirez

Dayana Lara

Ileana Marquez Pedroza

Katherine Sena

