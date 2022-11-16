We are at the gates of meeting the queen of Miss Venezuela 2022. This Wednesday, November 16, the 70th edition of the beauty pageant will be held, in which the young Venezuelan who will represent her country in Miss Universe 2023 will be chosen. There are 24 candidates who will compete for the long-awaited crown.

The ceremony will be held at the Poliedro de Caracas and will be led by Maite Delgado, Luis Olavarrieta, Henrys Silva and José Andrés Padrón. In the following note we will write down all the details so that you can enjoy this event.

When is Miss Venezuela 2022?

The beauty pageant will take place next Wednesday Nov. 16 in the polyhedron of Caracas, before more than 7,000 spectators.

Miss Venezuela 2022 celebrates its 70 years and returns to the Poliedro de Caracas. Photo: Venevision

Who are the official candidates for Miss Venezuela?

In total, 24 young women will compete to become the winner of Miss Venezuela 2022. They are the following:

Katherine Bello (Amazon)

Mariangel Tovar (Anzoategui)

Luisana Siso (Apure)

Jessica Alaimo (Aragua)

Jenyfeer Baudin (Barinas)

Ana Elena Erazo (Bolivar)

Lorena Bodenski (Carabobo)

Linamar Nadaf (Cojedes)

Daniela Malave (Delta Amacuro)

Diana Silva (Capital District)

Yulibeth Sanchez (Falcon)

Alessandra Marubini (Guárico)

Andrea Romero (La Guaira)

Zaren Loyo (Lara)

Litzy Gonzalez (Merida)

Victoria Cruz (Miranda)

Alejandra Chacin (Monagas)

Sharon Frontado (New Sparta)

Andrea Rubio (Portuguese)

Katiuska Andrade (Sucre)

Martha Rodríguez (Táchira)

Alessandra Combatti (Trujillo)

Maria Eugenia Jimenez (Yaracuy)

Carla Romero (Zulia).

Who won the Miss Venezuela in the last edition?

The last winner of Miss Venezuela is Amanda Dudamel, from the Andean Region, who was crowned beauty queen in 2021.

The model Amanda Dudamel was chosen as the winner of Miss Venezuela 2021. Photo: Facebook / Miss Venezuela

Miss Venezuela 2022: transmission channel

the contest Miss Venezuela 2022 will be broadcast on Venevision for all of Venezuela and through Watch Plus TV for the outside.

How to watch Venevisión LIVE online?

So you can enjoy every detail of the Miss Venezuela 2022tune in the signal of Venevision LIVE by Internet. First you must enter their website through the link www.venevision.com. Once inside, enter the ‘LIVE TRANSMISSION’ option. Please note that such streaming is not available in some countries.

The winner of Miss Venezuela will attend the Miss Universe on behalf of the country. Photo: Miss Venezuela

How to watch Ve Plus TV LIVE?

to follow the Miss Venezuela 2022 through the signal Watch Plus TVyou must tune in to channel 27 of Movistar.

How to watch Miss Venezuela 2022 on YouTube?

The contest of Miss Venezuela 2022 It can also be seen on YouTube, through the CanalMissVenezuela account. to follow him LIVEyou only have to be attentive to the beginning of the transmission, which will be completely free.

Venevisión will pass the Miss Venezuela 2022 for the local public. Photo: composition LR/Venevisión/Miss Venezuela.

Who will lead the Miss Venezuela 2022?

Miss Venezuela 2022 will be led by Maite Delgado, Luis Olavarrieta, Henrys Silva and José Andrés Padrón.

Where will Miss Venezuela 2022 take place?

The Miss Venezuela 2022 ceremony will be held at the Poliedro de Caracas.