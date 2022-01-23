Elle Smith, Miss USA 2021, arrived in Peru this Sunday, January 23, and was received at the airport by Yely Rivera, Miss Peru 2021. Both queens will work together on a charity campaign with the Smile Train organization, with the aim of helping children with lip and palate fissured

Through her Instagram stories, the Peruvian queen shared some moments with her American counterpart, who claimed to be excited to be in Peru and try the local cuisine, especially ceviche and pisco sour.

YOU CAN SEE: Kyara Villanella will be a candidate for Miss Peru La Pre: Jessica Newton gave her a warm welcome

It’s not ‘cleft lip’

The day before the arrival of Miss USA 2021, the Peruvian queen Yely Rivera appeared on the Andrés Hurtado program together with the director of Smile Train for South America, Dianne Erquiaga Bromley, who requested that the condition that affects these children be stopped being called ‘cleft lip’.

“The correct term is children with cleft lip and palate” , limited the Miss Peru 2021.

YOU CAN SEE: Miss Peru: Raisa Balcazar, Reina Rosa 2019, dies at 28 due to breast cancer

Yely Rivera: “We are going to carry out a lot of activities for the children”

During her time on the program Because today is Saturday with Andrés, Yely Rivera was excited when explaining the work they would carry out with Miss USA and the Peruvian medical team convened by Smile Train.