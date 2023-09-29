The wait is over! Today, September 29, the Miss Universe will be held, a beauty pageant that defines who will be the American queen to represent the country in the Miss Universe. Miss USA 2023 will have 51 contestants who must demonstrate grace, charisma, intelligence and talent to win the coveted crown. In this note, we tell you all the details so you don’t miss the contest.

Miss USA 2023 LIVE: latest incidents How to vote for your favorite candidate? Follow these steps to be able to give your support to your favorite applicant: – Visit the website Miss USA. – Click the button ´People’s Choice´ – Select your favorite contestant. – Enter your contact information and make payment. What time is the contest? The beauty pageant is scheduled to take place from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET.

The beauty pageant is scheduled to take place from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET. It is relevant to mention that, according to an official statement from the organization of the event, this will be the first time in almost a decade that it will be broadcast on television. Additionally, the Miss Teen USA pageant will also be broadcast on the same day.

The Miss USA 2023 pageant will be held at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

Where can you see Miss USA 2023?

The Miss USA 2023 pageant will be broadcast exclusively on the American network The CW, aimed at the United States audience. Since the chain does not have the international transmission rights, the official signal will not be available in Latin America. However, you can stay informed about all the details of the contest through La República.