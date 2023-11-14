Countdown! The 72nd edition of the international beauty pageant will be held in El Salvador, which will feature 90 candidates, including Miss Puerto Rico, Karla Guilfú, who will seek to take the long-awaited crown. One detail to take into account is that the preliminary of the contest will not be broadcast on YouTube. HERE we tell you all the details.

WHERE TO SEE the preliminary of Miss Universe 2023?

The Miss Universe 2023 preliminary cannot be seen for free on YouTube, due to an announcement from the beauty pageant. The official means to see it will be from Live Bash.

In order to enjoy the event from said streaming platform, you must purchase your virtual tickets at the following link: missuniverse.livebash.com. The price to access the content of the contest is $5.

Likewise, you will be able to follow all the incidents of the preliminary competition through La República.

To follow the preliminary round of Miss Universe 2023, you must purchase virtual tickets- Photo: missuniverse/ Instagram

What time will the Miss Universe 2023 preliminary be?

The broadcast of the Miss Universe 2023 preliminary will air at 10:00 pm on Wednesday, November 15. Thus, Karla Guilfú will seek to impress the judges in her search for a place in the grand final.

Who will represent Puerto Rico in Miss Universe 2023?

For this 72nd edition, it is Karla Guilfú Acevedo, who was crowned Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2023. The 25-year-old model has experience in several beauty pageants since her adolescence. She represented her country at Miss Teen Mundial 2018, Nuestra Belleza Puerto Rico 2020 and Miss Supranational 2021, where she finished as first runner-up.

Guilfú has a master’s degree in psychological counseling. Photo: Instagram

When will the grand final of Miss Universe 2023 be?

According to the information shared by the organizers of the pageant, the final of Miss Universe 2023 will be next Saturday, November 18. This year, the coronation will take place at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in San Salvador, El Salvador.

