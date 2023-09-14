Panama is just a few hours away from meeting the sovereign of national beauty. This September 13, the edition of Miss Universe Panama 2023 will take place at the Anayansi Theater of the Atlapa Convention Center. The young Solaris Barba will crown tonight the woman who will represent the Central American country in the edition of Miss Universe 2023, which will take place in El Salvador on November 18. Follow HERE the minute by minute of the national beauty pageant.
What time does Miss Universe Panama 2023 start?
The national beauty contest can be seen at the following times:
- Panama: 8:00 pm
- Peru – Colombia: 8:00 pm
- United States: 6:00 pm PT – 9:00 pm ET
- Mexico – Costa Rica – Honduras – Nicaragua – Guatemala – El Salvador: 7:00 pm
- Puerto Rico – Dominican Republic – Cuba: 9:00 pm
- Venezuela: 9:00 pm
- Chile – Argentina: 10:00 pm
Who are the candidates for Miss Universe Panama 2023?
15 candidates will participate in the Miss Universe Panama edition:
Guadalupe Ureña – Bocas del Toro
Katherine Fuentes – Chiriquí
Shayned La Boissiere – Columbus
Kimberlyn García – Coclé
Valentina Sánchez Cuenca – Darien
Ana Samaniego – Herrera
Anabelis Moreno – Isla del Rey
Rocibel Jaramillo – Taboga Island
Luisa López – Las Perlas
Natasha Vargas – Los Santos
Italy Peñaloza – Panama Center
Krystel Tolloch – Panama East
Diana Lemos – Panama West
llany González – Pedasi
Karliz Moreno – Veraguas.
Favorites of Miss Universe Panama, according to missologist Daniel Ramos
