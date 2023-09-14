Panama is just a few hours away from meeting the sovereign of national beauty. This September 13, the edition of Miss Universe Panama 2023 will take place at the Anayansi Theater of the Atlapa Convention Center. The young Solaris Barba will crown tonight the woman who will represent the Central American country in the edition of Miss Universe 2023, which will take place in El Salvador on November 18. Follow HERE the minute by minute of the national beauty pageant.

What time does Miss Universe Panama 2023 start?

The national beauty contest can be seen at the following times:

Panama: 8:00 pm

Peru – Colombia: 8:00 pm

United States: 6:00 pm PT – 9:00 pm ET

Mexico – Costa Rica – Honduras – Nicaragua – Guatemala – El Salvador: 7:00 pm

Puerto Rico – Dominican Republic – Cuba: 9:00 pm

Venezuela: 9:00 pm

Chile – Argentina: 10:00 pm

Who are the candidates for Miss Universe Panama 2023?

15 candidates will participate in the Miss Universe Panama edition:

Guadalupe Ureña – Bocas del Toro

Katherine Fuentes – Chiriquí

Shayned La Boissiere – Columbus

Kimberlyn García – Coclé

Valentina Sánchez Cuenca – Darien

Ana Samaniego – Herrera

Anabelis Moreno – Isla del Rey

Rocibel Jaramillo – Taboga Island

Luisa López – Las Perlas

Natasha Vargas – Los Santos

Italy Peñaloza – Panama Center

Krystel Tolloch – Panama East

Diana Lemos – Panama West

llany González – Pedasi

Karliz Moreno – Veraguas.

Favorites of Miss Universe Panama, according to missologist Daniel Ramos

