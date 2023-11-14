This year’s edition of the international Miss Universe competition is underway. This great event will be held from El Salvador, where Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, will aspire to be among the finalists. HERE we tell you all the details of the most anticipated beauty pageant in the world.

Where to watch the Miss Universe Nicaragua preliminary?

The preliminary phase of Miss Universe 2023 cannot be viewed for free on YouTube. According to a message from the beauty pageant, the official means to watch said stage will be from Live Bash.

To access the content of said streaming platform, you must purchase your virtual tickets at the following link: missuniverse.livebash.com. The established price to see the preliminary phase is $5.

It should be noted that you will be able to follow all the incidents of the competition live through La República.

Miss Universe Nicaragua: when is the preliminary of the pageant?

The preliminary competition for Miss Universe 2023 will take place this Wednesday, November 15 at 9:00 pm (Nicaragua time) at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in San Salvador.

In this stage of the competition, the 90 candidates, including Sheynnis Palacios, will parade in swimsuits and gala dresses before the jury.

Who is Sheynnis Palacios, miss Universe Nicaragua 2023?

On this occasion, the person in charge of representing Nicaragua in Miss Universe 2023 will be Sheynnis Palacios. The 23-year-old model is known in her country for hosting a television show. In fact, she has a degree in Social Communication and has a project focused on mental health, called Understand your mind.

According to experts, the 23-year-old Nicaraguan is among the favorites. Photo: Instagram

The Nicaraguan appears on the lists of notable candidates in the contest, according to experts. However, she must prevail in the preliminary phase and in the November 18 contest in El Salvador.

