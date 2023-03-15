Miss Universe Medellín, ‘a la Sara Uribe’: the soccer players who have written to her

In the middle of the course of the ball, the Colombian players have been in the news because of their sentimental life.

In recent months, the greatest media echo for this reason has been Fredy Guarín, who today maintains a sentimental relationship with the veterinarian Pauleth Pastrana. However, his separation from the model and presenter from Antioquia Sara Uribe has been very famous.

In fact, in recent days it was news that Uribe revealed that Guarín’s colleagues wrote to him after his high-profile breakup. And that same line followed Miss Universe Medellín, Valeria Giraldo, who spoke openly about the players who “have written to her”, in an apparent eagerness to be her suitors.

Soccer players after Miss Universe Medellín

She is currently 23 years old and hopes to be Miss Universe Colombia. Photo: Instagram: @valeriagiraldotoro

In a recent transmission with the ‘streamer’ WestCol, the model was questioned by the footballers who have written to her.

“How many Atlético Nacional players have written to you?”the content creator asked the Antioquia model.

“Oops, everyone, I swear to God, everyone!”he replied without thinking.

“And that I am a fan of Medellín,” he added.

Later, Giraldo noted: “‘Tino’ Asprilla also wrote to me”.

After the reaction of his interlocutor, Giraldo concluded: “I think I did not answer because it scared me.”

