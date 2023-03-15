Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Miss Universe Medellín, ‘a la Sara Uribe’: the soccer players who have written to her

March 15, 2023
in Sports
Valeria Giraldo Toro and Tino Asprilla

Valeria Giraldo Toro and ‘Tino’ Asprilla.

Photo:

Instagram Valeria Giraldo Toro and Faustino Asprilla

Valeria Giraldo Toro and ‘Tino’ Asprilla.

Valeria Giraldo, very famous on social networks, exposed ‘Tino’ Asprilla and many other players.

In the middle of the course of the ball, the Colombian players have been in the news because of their sentimental life.

In recent months, the greatest media echo for this reason has been Fredy Guarín, who today maintains a sentimental relationship with the veterinarian Pauleth Pastrana. However, his separation from the model and presenter from Antioquia Sara Uribe has been very famous.

See also  Miss Venezuela 2022 LIVE on Venevisión: candidates, time and channel to watch the gala

In fact, in recent days it was news that Uribe revealed that Guarín’s colleagues wrote to him after his high-profile breakup. And that same line followed Miss Universe Medellín, Valeria Giraldo, who spoke openly about the players who “have written to her”, in an apparent eagerness to be her suitors.

Soccer players after Miss Universe Medellín

She is currently 23 years old and hopes to be Miss Universe Colombia.

Photo:

Instagram: @valeriagiraldotoro

In a recent transmission with the ‘streamer’ WestCol, the model was questioned by the footballers who have written to her.

“How many Atlético Nacional players have written to you?”the content creator asked the Antioquia model.

“Oops, everyone, I swear to God, everyone!”he replied without thinking.

“And that I am a fan of Medellín,” he added.

(Also: Shakira surprises: unexpected reaction after crying photo and Piqué’s ‘pulla’).

Later, Giraldo noted: “‘Tino’ Asprilla also wrote to me”.

After the reaction of his interlocutor, Giraldo concluded: “I think I did not answer because it scared me.”

See also  Cafù: "Brazil is the favorite even without Neymar. Milan, here's where you went wrong with Paquetà"

More news

SPORTS

