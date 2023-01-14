Don’t keep quiet! A make-up artist from the staff of the miss Universe He spoke after the video that was broadcast on social networks where the contestants of the beauty pageant appear backstage before going on camera. In the clip, the stylists are seen retouching various participants; however, some did not have this privilege, among them Alessia Rovegno. For this reason, many users denounced the existence of favoritism in the reign.

After that, Adrian Ruilova He clarified why the makeup of some candidates was not retouched and ruled out that there are preferences in the contest.

What did the makeup artist say?

The same makeup artist shared the video on social networks where he shows the candidates being prepared before appearing in front of cameras. He explained that he works for the organization and clarified what really happened backstage.

“I have seen many comments about why the candidates were not being retouched Wow!, and it is that people talk so much ****. If the girls are ready, they do not need touch-ups because they are perfect, they are not touched up,” the user mentioned. Adrian Ruilovaauthor of the clip.

“Those who need make-up do because they could have some detail that, on cameras, will look bad and that is what suddenly you, who do not know what is happening behind the scenes, go and give your opinion ”, he sentenced.

Makeup artist denies favoritism in Miss Universe

To close his pronouncement, the makeup artist ruled out any preference towards certain candidates in the beauty pageant.

“ But no, it is not favoritism with any. Here we all help each other because we are a family . What we want to do here goes far beyond nationality”, concluded Ruilova.