He Miss Universe 2023 She left many moments for posterity, although several days have passed since it became known that Sheynnis Palacios is the new queen of the most important pageant in the world, people are still talking about the candidates who competed this year. It is so Carson Kressley one of the judges of the international contest, spoke about what impressed him most this year, from his experience. He surprised by revealing that he was amazed by the typical costume of the Peruvian model Camila Escribns.

What was Camila Escribns’ typical outfit at Miss Universe 2023?

The candidate of Peru, Camila Escribns, surprised everyone in the parade of typical costumes of the Miss Universe 2023. The 25-year-old compatriot wore an impressive golden costume inspired by the tumi, a ceremonial knife that belonged to ancient Inca cultures in our country. When she appeared, everyone present at the ceremony applauded her.

What did the Miss Universe judge say about Camila Escribens?

Carson Kressley, famous fashion expert and part of the Miss Universe 2023 jury, was on the American program ‘Live! with Kelly and Michael ‘and told details of her visit to El Salvador, a country where she was, for the first time, thanks to the beauty pageant. At one point in the interview, the presenters asked him what he liked most about this year’s edition. He mentioned the Peruvian Camila Escribens:

“You don’t have to dress in Peru, but in something inspired by Peru. That was my favorite. Isn’t it impressive? She would close the suit and then reveal it, I loved the revelation. It was glamorous, fun and spoke volumes about the country she was representing. “That was my favorite part of the contest”He expressed very excitedly.