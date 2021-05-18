The work of Miss Peru does not end with her participation in Miss Universe 2021. The organizer Jessica Newton revealed what are the plans that the Peruvian representative Janick Maceta has for the coming months.

In an interview for Magaly TV, the firm, the former beauty queen mentioned that the young model seeks to continue promoting her foundation Little Héroes Perú, which supports children who suffer from sexual violence.

“She has several interviews in the United States, wants to promote her NGO and wants, at some point, to be an international spokesperson for everything that is her foundation,” said Jessica Newton.

In addition, Janick Maceta plans to venture into television and film because she is also a sound engineer and has knowledge in audiovisual production.

“He is passionate about the world of television and cinema, not only being behind, but also in front of the cameras. I would not be surprised to see her being part of television and being at the forefront ”, added the organizer of Miss Peru.

Janick Maceta tells details about the typical Peruvian costume

The 27-year-old model said that the typical costume she wore during the Miss Universe preliminary gala caused injuries to her body. “I woke up full of bruises, with swollen legs, with cuts, I still gave my best,” declared Miss Peru for the Magaly Medina program.

