Jessica Newton He used his social networks to express his pride in Janick Maceta’s participation in the Miss Universe costume parade, which took place on May 13.

The organizer of the Miss Peru He congratulated her for showing off on stage with the other candidates. Similarly, he thanked the designer Beto Pinero for making the dress inspired by parihuana by him. Bicentennial of the Independence of Peru .

“Simply spectacular. Thank you, Beto Pinedo, for this beautiful tribute to parihuana, the bird that inspired the liberator San Martín to create our first Peruvian flag, ”wrote the former beauty queen on Instagram.

Janick Flowerpot He showed his enthusiasm for the director’s gesture in one of the comments. “Thank you for being present in every step I take, I want to hug you again,” said Miss Peru 2020.

Janick Pot on dress in Miss Universe

The model also spoke after her fashion show at the pageant. In social networks he explained what the design of the dress was based on.

“A tribute to the Bicentennial of Peru that is celebrated this July 28. The costume was inspired by parihuana, a typical bird of the Paracas bay and in whose colors the liberator Don José de San Martín was inspired to create the national flag. Even now this beautiful bird adorns the sunsets of the Peruvian coast ”, he wrote in his Instagram post.

