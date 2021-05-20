Very excited. Jessica Newton is preparing the new call to elect the next representative of Miss Universe 2021, which will take place in December of this year.

Through her social networks, the former beauty queen revealed that, in a few months, they will present the regional candidates. One of them will take the crown of Miss Peru 2021.

“I am very happy, excited; you have already seen that many countries began to choose their new candidate because the Miss Universe will be in December, although we still do not have the date or location confirmed, “said Newton in one of his shared videos.

“This year, we will advance the contest, and in July we will present the regional candidates ”, He added in an attached text.

Jessica Newton’s message to Janick Maceta

On May 16, the 69th edition of Miss Universe was held, where Janick Maceta was chosen as the second finalist, a position never before achieved by Peru in the history of the well-known beauty pageant.

Through his social networks, he expressed his happiness for this feat. “Bravo, my queen. You united our country in one heart, in such difficult moments, giving joy and hope. You did great, I’m proud and you know you left your heart on stage so I can only thank you and applaud you for leading our band with love, commitment and pride. I love you ”, he wrote Newton.

“Now a wonderful new path begins, and I am confident and happy to accompany you, my teletubbie. Up, Peru ”, he added.

Jessica Newton and Janick Pot

Jessica Newton, latest news:

