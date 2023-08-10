Six participants of the Miss Universe pageant in Indonesia have filed a report for alleged sexual misconduct by the organization. They had to pose topless and have their bodies checked for cellulite, for example, the women said. It concerns the national preliminary round for the international beauty pageant to which our country is sending Rikkie Kollé.
#Universe #Indonesia #participants #pose #topless #body #checked #cellulite
Rally | Jari-Matti Latvala is back at the wheel again
Jari-Matti Latvala, head of Toyota's World Rally Team, will compete in Japan at the beginning of September.Toyota's Head of the...
Leave a Reply