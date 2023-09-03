This Sunday, September 3, Dominicans will meet the winner of the Miss Universe Dominican Republic 2023 pageant, who will represent them at the next Miss Universe event on November 18.. This contest will have the participation of 20 candidates, who must exhibit elegance, charisma, cunning and skill to secure the coveted crown. In this note, we present you the favorite candidates according to the experts.

https://youtu.be/j5M02yekE1E Meet the candidates for Miss Universe Dominican Republic. Video: Color Vision Channel 9

Who are the favorites of the experts?

So far, three candidates have been surprising beauty pageant experts. Said candidates are Mariana Downing, Heidy Rosado and Madelyn Mejía. Below, we provide you with more information about each of them:

Mariana Downing-miss Sánchez Ramirez: Model, actress and Philosophy student, her contest motto revolves around her commitment to addressing the global famine crisis.

Mariana is positioned as the top favorite of the contest. Photo: Cotubama Digital

Heidy Rosado- miss Barahona: Communicator who works as a presenter, entertainer and interviewer in the program ‘Súper Poder 33’. In addition, she has won titles in beauty pageants such as Miss Ambar Dominicana, Miss Dominican Tourism 2015, Miss International Silhouette 2016 and Miss Latin America of the World 2018. She Alsohas been involved in charitable activities through her Heidy for a Smile foundationin which he has helped children with diseases who lack resources for medical care.

His foundation, Heydi for a smile, has 19,300 followers. Photo: RMD Space

Madelyn Mejía-miss Peravia: He has a degree in Systems Engineering and has obtained a master’s degree in Protocol. Furthermore, she is the creator of the School of Refinement. Her dexterity and sophistication are her main advantages in the contest.

Madelyn represents Peravia in the contest Photo: Instagram

Where to see the Miss Universe Dominican Republic 2023?

The long-awaited event will be broadcast live through the open signal of Color Visión, channel 9 of the Dominican Republic and by streaming (via dailymotion). In addition, you can find out in La República about all the incidents of the contest.

When is the Miss Universe Dominican Republic 2023?

The sixty-seventh edition of the contestMiss Dominican Republic Universe 2023will take placenext September 3at9:00 p.m.

