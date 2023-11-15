A new edition of Miss Universe has arrived! This great event will be held from the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, El Salvador, where Miss Dominican Republic will aspire to be among the finalists. Find out HERE all the incidents of the most important international beauty pageant.

Where and when to see the Miss Dominican Republic preliminary?

In order to see the preliminary phase of Miss Universe 2023, you must have an official platform of the beauty pageant; since it cannot be transmitted for free from YouTube. The official means to watch this stage will be from Live Bash.

To access the content of said streaming platform, you must purchase your digital tickets from the following link: missuniverse.livebash.com. The established price to see the preliminary phase is $5. Likewise, you will be able to follow all incidents live through La República.

The preliminary competition of Miss Universe 2023 will be seen from this Wednesday at 9:00 pm (Dominican Republic time) from San Salvador.

For this stage of the competition, the 90 candidates, including Mariana Downing, will parade in a swimsuit and gala before the jury.

Who is Mariana Downing, miss Universe Dominican Republic 2023?

To seek the long-awaited crown in the beauty pageant, the person in charge of representing the Dominican Republic in Miss Universe 2023 will be Mariana Downing. The model is 27 years old and, although she was born on the Caribbean island, she grew up and developed in Miami, United States.

Mariana Downig aspires to take the long-awaited crown for her country. Photo: Instagram

In addition to her passion for modeling, she is a Philosophy student and works as an actress. Dowming graduated from the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute. Likewise, she is currently studying a course on Leadership and business at Harvard University.

Her appointment has caused a stir in the Dominican Republic, since, having lived in the United States for a long time, the young woman does not speak Spanish. However, she promised to raise the name of the country where she was born.

