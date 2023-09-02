Colombia is ready to meet its next Miss Universe 2023. Discover HERE when and where to enjoy this important event that celebrates feminine beauty.
The next Miss Universe Colombia 2023 is about to be revealed. The prestigious contest Miss Universe will take place in The Savior this December, and everyone is eager to find out who will be the Colombian representative. Wondering when and how you can tune in to this outstanding event? Do not worry, in the following note we will provide you with all the details so you do not miss it.
Miss Colombia 2023: minute by minute to meet the winner of the beauty pageant
Miss Colombia 2023 LIVE: Shadia Maraby performs on stage!
Shadia Maraby puts on the music at the Miss Colombia preliminary gala. Photo: St Even
Miss Colombia LIVE: Miss Caldas is chosen as Universal Smile!
Valeria Gallego, Miss Caldas, receives one of the awards of the night. Photo: St Even
Miss Colombia 2023 LIVE: follow the preliminary parade!
The last four participants approaching the Barranquilla stage are Miss Universe Santander, Soledad, Tolima and Valle.
Photo: St. Even
Miss Colombia 2023 LIVE: the next group is welcome!
The next four contestants who will answer the questions in this preliminary parade are Miss Universe Norte de Santander, Putamayo, Quíndio and Risaralda.
Photo: St. Even
Miss Colombia 2023 LIVE: the preliminary parade continues in Barranquilla!
The next group of four participants that comes out to parade on stage is made up of Miss Universe Guainía, La Guajira, Medellín and Nariño.
Photo: St. Even
Miss Colombia 2023 LIVE: the next group leaves for the preliminary parade!
The next four participants who go out to parade and answer the questions of the moderates are Miss Universe Casanare, Cauca, Cesar and Cundinamarca.
Photo: St. Even
Miss Colombia 2023 LIVE: the deployment of candidates continues!
The next group to appear is made up of Miss Universe Boyacá, Buenaventura, Caldas and Cali.
Photo: St. Even
Miss Colombia 2023 LIVE: the first beauty queens come out!
The first group of participants begins to parade. First Miss Universe Amazonas, Antioquia, Atlántico and Bogotá.
Photo: St. Even
Miss Colombia 2023 LIVE: the preliminary parade begins!
The parade begins prior to the final night where the representative of Colombia will be chosen at the Miss Universe ceremony next December.
Photo: St. Even
Miss Colombia 2023: the preliminary parade will start soon!
In 30 minutes the preliminary parade gala will begin with the 24 contestants of Miss Universe Colombia 2023.
Photo: X/miss_coronas
Miss Colombia 2023: the stage is set!
This is what the stage that will house the preliminary parade tonight and the final gala tomorrow, September 2, looks like:
Who are the participants of Miss Colombia 2023?
Next, the 24 participants of Miss Colombia 2023:
– Maria Paula Torres Penagos
– Luisa Fernanda Urrea Henao
– Sophia Isabel Koepke July
– Daniela Aristizabal
– Laura Valentina Parra Giraldo
– Lina Maria Hurtado Mosquera
– Valeria Gallego Salazar
-Wendy Michelle Murillo
– Maria Camila Avella Montañez
– Lizeth Mayesty Sinisterra Ramirez
– Maria Juliana Pardo Mejia
– Sherren Londono Perea
– Luisa Maria Lozano
-Stephanie Carruyo
– Valeria Giraldo Toro
-Rouse Valentina Cortes Betancourt
– Adriana Catalina Numa Vega
-Darlin Maryuri Valencia Cortes
– Usma Sand Jasmine
– Valentina Valderrama Patino
– Nina Maria Pinzon Zambrano
– Marleidys Morales Perez
– Dany Sierra Pastrana
-Valentina Cardona.
When to see the Miss Universe Colombia 2023?
The next edition of Miss Universe Colombia 2023 will take place on Saturday September 2 at 8:00 p.m. (Colombian hour). During this time, those interested will have the opportunity to enjoy the catwalks in bathing suits and gala, in addition to the questions that will determine who will be the finalists.
María Fernanda Aristizábal de Quindío was the last Miss Universe from Colombia in 2022. Photo: Cromos Magazine
Where to see the Miss Universe Colombia 2023?
He RCN Channel has confirmed that it will carry out the transmission of the contest at the indicated time and that it will also be available in digital format, through its Web page.
Who are the candidates for Miss Universe Colombia 2023?
- Miss Universe Amazon – Maria Paula Torres Penagos
- Miss Universe Antioquia – Luisa Fernanda Urrea Henao
- Miss Universe Atlantic – Sophia Isabel Koepke July
- Miss Universe Bogota – Daniela Aristizabal
- Miss Universe Boyacá – Laura Valentina Parra Giraldo
- Miss Universe Buenaventura – Lina Maria Hurtado Mosquera
- Miss Universe Caldas – Valeria Gallego Salazar
- Miss Universe Cali – Wendy Michelle Murillo
- Miss Universe Casanare – Maria Camila Avella Montañez
- Miss Universe Cauca – Lizeth Mayesty Sinisterra Ramirez
- Miss Universe Cesar- Maria Juliana Pardo Mejia
- Miss Universe Cundinamarca – Sherren Londono Perea
- Miss Universe Guainia – Luisa Maria Lozano
- Miss Universe La Guajira – Stephanie Carruyo
- Miss Universe Medellin – Valeria Giraldo Toro
- Miss Universe Narino – Rouse Valentina Cortes Betancourt
- Miss Universe North Santander – Adriana Catalina Numa Vega
- Miss Universe Putumayo – Darlin Maryuri Valencia Cortes
- Miss Universe Quindío – Jasmine Sand Usma
- Miss Universe Risaralda – Valentina Valderrama Patino
- Miss Universe Santander – Nina Maria Pinzon Zambrano
- Miss Universe Soledad – Marleidys Morales Perez
- Miss Universe Tolima – Dany Sierra Pastrana
- Miss Universe Valley – valentina cardona.
