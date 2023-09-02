Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

The next Miss Universe Colombia 2023 is about to be revealed. The prestigious contest Miss Universe will take place in The Savior this December, and everyone is eager to find out who will be the Colombian representative. Wondering when and how you can tune in to this outstanding event? Do not worry, in the following note we will provide you with all the details so you do not miss it.

Who are the participants of Miss Colombia 2023? Next, the 24 participants of Miss Colombia 2023:

– Luisa Fernanda Urrea Henao

– Sophia Isabel Koepke July

– Daniela Aristizabal

– Laura Valentina Parra Giraldo

– Lina Maria Hurtado Mosquera

– Valeria Gallego Salazar

-Wendy Michelle Murillo

– Maria Camila Avella Montañez

– Lizeth Mayesty Sinisterra Ramirez

– Maria Juliana Pardo Mejia

– Sherren Londono Perea

– Luisa Maria Lozano

-Stephanie Carruyo

– Valeria Giraldo Toro

-Rouse Valentina Cortes Betancourt

– Adriana Catalina Numa Vega

-Darlin Maryuri Valencia Cortes

– Usma Sand Jasmine

– Valentina Valderrama Patino

– Nina Maria Pinzon Zambrano

– Marleidys Morales Perez

– Dany Sierra Pastrana

When to see the Miss Universe Colombia 2023?

The next edition of Miss Universe Colombia 2023 will take place on Saturday September 2 at 8:00 p.m. (Colombian hour). During this time, those interested will have the opportunity to enjoy the catwalks in bathing suits and gala, in addition to the questions that will determine who will be the finalists.

Where to see the Miss Universe Colombia 2023?

Who are the candidates for Miss Universe Colombia 2023?