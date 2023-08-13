The international organization of Miss Universe breaks with the Indonesian branch after allegations of sexual misconduct. Several participants stated that they had to pose topless and their bodies were checked for cellulite. It concerns the local preliminary round of the international election to which our country is sending Rikkie Kollé. Miss Indonesia, who was born in the Netherlands, is allowed to participate.

The organization seems to confirm the allegations on X, the former Twitter. ‘The events (in Indonesia, ed.) are diametrically opposed to everything we stand for’, says Miss Universe. “After learning about what happened, it is clear that this department has not lived up to the standards of our brand, ethics and expectations as set out in our handbook and code of conduct.”

Six participants of Miss Universe Indonesia filed a complaint against the organization. Just before the final in Jakarta, five of them were reportedly asked to strip down to their underwear in a crowded room so that the organization could inspect their bodies. The women were then photographed topless. One of them told her to also spread her legs. The checks would be intended to check whether the women have scars, cellulite or tattoos.

We want to make it extremely clear that there are no requirements for height, weight or body proportions to compete in Miss Universe. He praises the ‘courage’ of the women who have spoken out and promises improvement.

Also ‘bribery’

The organization specifically cuts all ties with Poppy Capella, the head of the departments in Indonesia and Malaysia. She never ordered the body checks, she emphasized this week. She thinks lies have been spread to get her out. Her organization was also accused of taking money from the winning Miss Indonesia, which she also denied.

That Miss Indonesia is Fabienne Nicole Groeneveld, born in the Dutch Spijkenisse. Despite the break between the organizations, she is allowed to participate in the 73rd, major Miss Universe pageant, later this year in El Salvador. She has not yet responded to the outcry. Miss Indonesia Fabienne Nicole Groeneveld (l) and Poppy Capella posed together.



Italy only wants ‘born women’

It is the second time in a short time that Miss Universe has been discredited. When the organization saw in Italy that a transgender person had been elected miss for the first time in the Netherlands, the boss emphasized that only ‘born women’ are allowed to participate there. Several transgender men registered in protest. At the international level, transgender women have been allowed to participate since 2012.

Miss Netherlands 2023, Rikkie Kollé. © Brunopress







