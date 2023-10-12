Miss Universe Pakistan the Christian Erica Robin. The case breaks out

In Pakistan the participation of the country with an Islamic majority in the competition Miss Universe is becoming a political case, but not only. In the eye of the storm is a 24-year-old Christian woman from the city of Karachi, Erica Robin, who will represent her deeply conservative nation at the beauty pageant final in El Salvador next month.

It was she who won the scepter of Miss Universe Pakistan among the five finalists who took part in the final selections, held in the Maldives. The criticisms were not long in coming Jamaat-e-Islami partywho defined the“shameful” electionpushing the interim Prime Minister Anwar ul-Haq Kakar to open ainvestigation on the matter.

“It’s great to represent Pakistan. But I don’t understand where the negative reaction comes from. I think it’s the idea that I have to parade around in a swimsuit in a room full of men,” the Pakistani beauty queen told the BBC, commenting on the widespread reaction of outrage in her homeland.

See also Demilitarization of Ukraine 13.11.2022. Graphic arts Read alsoFrom footballer to OnlyFans star, her signature “goals”. The photos



Miss Universe Pakistan, Erica Robin: “I’m not breaking any laws”

Miss Pakistan World, pageant for women of Pakistani origin from all over the world, is probably the best known. Its first edition dates back to 2002 in Toronto, before moving to Lahore in 2020. In the 72-year history of the pageant, Pakistan has never nominated a representative for Miss Universe, but this year a high number of nominations.

Those who criticize the appointment of Erica Robin they argue that she represents a country that doesn’t actually want to be represented, especially since beauty pageants are rare in Muslim-majority Pakistan. “I would like to change this mentality according to which Pakistan is a backward country”, argued the winner in the second selection round of the competition, via Zoom platform, praised by some of the media for her beauty and intelligence.

“I am not breaking any law by representing Pakistan on a global platform. I am doing my part to quell any stereotypes about it”, argued the girl, a graduate of St Patrick’s High School and the Government College of Commerce and Economics. The subsequent reactions of hostility highlight that there is still a long road to acceptance of this type of event and for the image that a freer woman can convey.

“Pakistan is generally an authoritarian state and this is reflected in the harsh patriarchal values ​​it allows both institutionally and socially. The attacks on Erica Robin are a perfect example of this. We are a nation with many contradictions and women and the marginalized are the ones who irritate us the most,” commented Karachi-based writer and commentator Rafay Mehmood.

Read alsoUrsula Corbero without clothes: Tokyo (House of Paper), the sport with which she keeps fit

On the other hand, however, there is a good reception towards other international competitions, such as Mister Pakistan, so evidently it is a woman’s results that are annoying. From the 1950s to the 1970s, nightclubs were very successful in Pakistan where foreign belly dancers also performed as well as singing and jazz shows, such as in the historic Metropole Hotel in Karachi.

In 1973 the Constitution drawn up by Parliament established an Islamic Republic and Islam became the state religion. Four years later, the coming to power of General Zia ul-Haq, who overthrew the government of Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, marked the start of a “draconian phase” in which the Islamic religion was applied and Pakistani society was drastically modified.

By the mid-1980s, General Zia had even re-established public flogging to demonstrate his commitment to Islamic law. However, the desire for a freer and more tolerant Pakistan has not disappeared and today, like Erica Robin, there are many who hope that the boundaries of what is acceptable can be moved further.

Subscribe to the newsletter

