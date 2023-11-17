Camila Escribns, miss Peru 2023, along with thousands of Peruvians, are looking forward to the gala night where the winner of the pageant will be awarded. The representatives of 85 countries They have the same dream: to take home the crown, but only one will be worthy of being crowned. Miss Universe 2023.

What channel will broadcast Miss Universe 2023 in Peru?

In Peru, the channel in charge of transmitting the Miss Universe 2023 LIVE will be the international signal of Telemundo.

Camila Escribns represents Peru this Saturday, November 18 at Miss Universe 2023 from El Salvador. Photo: LR/Miss Universe composition

Miss Universe 2023 LIVE: broadcast channels in other countries

-United States: Telemundo, USA Network and Roku Channel

-Mexico: Telemundo

–Peru: Telemundo

-Argentina: Telemundo

-Chile: Telemundo

-Colombia: Telemundo, RCN

-Ecuador: Telemundo

-Venezuela: Telemundo, Venevisión

-Uruguay, Telemundo

-Paraguay: Telemundo

-Bolivia: Telemundo

-Panama: Telemundo

-Dominican Republic: Telemundo, Color Visión

-Costa Rica: Telemundo

-Honduras, Telemundo, Channel 11

-El Salvador: Telemundo, TCS Channel 12

-Guatemala: Telemundo, TV Azteca Guate

-Puerto Rico: Telemundo WAPA TV.

Miss Universe 2023: date and time

He miss Universe will be carried out November 18th from the 8.00 pm It is estimated to end at 11:00 p.m.

Miss Universe 2023: Channel in Peru to watch the beauty contest with Camila Escribns. Photo: Telemundo

Who won Miss Universe?

2022, the crown of miss Universe he took her miss United States, R’Bonney Gabriel.

