Camila Escribns She is the representative of Peru in the most important beauty pageant in the world: Miss Universe 2023. The 24-year-old young woman traveled to El Salvador, headquarters of the event, with the hope of taking the crown and making history for her country. The model has received support from experts in catwalk, public speaking, makeup and wardrobe, as well as from her family and her followers on social networks. She is clear that her objective is to show the best of her personality, her culture and her beauty before the jury and the world.

When does the Miss Universe preliminary start?

The organizers have established that the Miss Universe preliminary competition will take place this Wednesday, November 15. In this preliminary stage, the 85 candidates will parade in swimsuits and evening gowns before the jury.

Where to watch the Miss Universe 2023 preliminary?

The preliminary of Miss Universe 2023 cannot be seen on YouTube. However, viewers will have the opportunity to follow the event live via live bash, an interactive streaming platform.

Miss Universe 2023: when is the final

The most famous beauty pageant in the world, Miss Universe, already has a date for its grand finale. According to the organization, the gala will be held next November 18 in San Salvador, at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium.

What will be Camila Escribens’ typical costume?

Camila Escribns He has been working day by day to reach the final stages before the jury in the most optimal way. Before the preliminary stage, it was already known what the typical costume that the Peruvian model will wear in the international beauty pageant will be.



