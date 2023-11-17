Hours away from meeting the winner! This Saturday, November 18, the most important beauty pageant in the world reaches its final phase. In this event, we will meet the future queen and Miss Mexico, Melissa Flores, will aspire to be among the finalists. Find out HERE all the details of the Miss Universe grand finale.

Miss Universe 2023: where to watch the GRAND FINAL in Mexico?

Miss Universe 2023 will be broadcast exclusively on Telemundo for all of Latin America. Jacqueline Bracamontes, Danilo Carrera, Andrea Meza, Carlos Adyan and Julia Gama will be present as the drivers of the event.

Likewise, it will be broadcast for free on YouTube and you will be able to follow all the incidents LIVE through La República.

What is the date and time of Miss Universe 2023 in Mexico?

The final gala of Miss Universe 2023 It is scheduled for this Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 pm (Mexico time).

These are the favorites of Miss Universe, according to missologists

Beauty pageant experts mentioned that there are 20 candidates who are in the fight to compete for the crown. Among them are the following:

Sheynnis Palacios (Nicaragua), Mariana Downing (Dominican Republic), Diane Leyre (France), Melissa Flores (Mexico)Bryoni Govender (South Africa), Camila Avella (Colombia), Michelle Dee (Philippines), Camila Escribens (Peru), Angelika Jurkowianiec (Poland), Diana Silva (Venezuela) and Michelle Cohn (Guatemala).

