Getting closer to the grand final! This Saturday, November 18, R’Bonney Gabriel’s future successor will be announced. Situation where, Miss Colombia, Camila Avella will seek to keep the long-awaited crown. Follow LIVE all the incidents of the Miss Universe grand finale.

Miss Universe 2023: where to watch the GRAND FINAL in Colombia?

Miss Universe 2023 will be broadcast exclusively on Telemundo for all of Latin America. In Colombia the ceremony can be seen on the RCN channel. Likewise, it will be broadcast for free on YouTube.

Follow all incidents LIVE through La República.

What is the date and time of Miss Universe 2023 in Colombia?

The Miss Universe 2023 award ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 18, at 9:00 pm (Colombia time).

The favorites of Miss Universe, according to missologos

According to beauty pageant experts, 20 candidates are among those chosen to compete for the crown, including:

Sheynnis Palacios (Nicaragua), Mariana Downing (Dominican Republic), Diane Leyre (France), Melissa Flores (Mexico), Bryoni Govender (South Africa), Camila Avella (Colombia)Michelle Dee (Philippines), Camila Escribens (Peru), Angelika Jurkowianiec (Poland), Diana Silva (Venezuela) and Michelle Cohn (Guatemala)

