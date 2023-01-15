Mexico. Irma Miranda from Sonora, representative of Mexico in Miss Universe 2023, failed to advance to the group of 16 finalists of the contest, because it was eliminated in the first stage of it.

In New Orleans, USA, The final of Miss Universe 2023 will be held this Saturday, January 14 and Irma Miranda was able to prevail with her beauty and personality, playing a good role, but unfortunately she was eliminated.

Miranda, originally from Sonora, dazzled during her time at Miss Universe 2023 and could be caught wearing the best outfits according to her personality, for example, in the rehearsals she wore a majestic embroidered mariachi costume that made her show her Mexican beauty.

We recommend you read:

On the first night of the competition, the preliminary held on January 11, Irma paraded in a blue bathing suit, with a pareo with the image of actress María Félix, hand decorated by Mexican painter Blanca Hinojosa Garza and was placed in the eyes of all for such an original outfit.

Miranda, 26 years old, expressed that María Félix is ​​a woman who has inspired her for her elegance, character and being a woman ahead of her time.

“María is from Sonora just like me, she is a source of inspiration, and her life sends a very powerful message that continues to drive me: never stop being yourself,” Irma wrote on her social networks.

Another of Miranda’s outfits with which she appeared publicly at another event consisted of a beige ball gown, with transparencies and stones that made her shine with each step she took. It was designed by the firm Narciza Severa of the Yucatecan Saúl Alberto Tello Chami.

The typical costume with which Irma represented Mexico consisted of a black charro suit decorated with flowers of different colors, Composed of a multi-level mermaid skirt covered in sequins, she also wore a vest and jacket, a red bow and a belt, a piece designed by Iván Rodríguez from Tijuana.

Irma has been characterized as a young woman who does not dislike any color, however her preferences are red, yellow, blue and pastel tones that highlight her beauty, and her body adapts to model any outfit.

Who is Irma Miranda?

Irma is originally from Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico. According to information on the official page of Miss Universe, she has commented in several interviews, she studied for a degree in Business Administration at the Technological Institute of Sonora in Ciudad Obregón.

Irma works in a non-profit organization called La Comuna and collaborates with the National Institute of Migration in Mexico and is passionate about folk dance and sports, having been practicing tennis for five years.

We recommend you read: