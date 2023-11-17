Miss Universe 2023 is closer than ever and, this year, there will be 85 candidates from all over the world who will compete to win the crown. most important beauty pageant on the planet. In the long-awaited final ceremony we will see the representatives from different continents, parading in swimsuits and gala dresses, with which they will try to convince the jury to become the successor of the American R’Bonney Gabriel and in the new image of female beauty internationally.

YOU CAN SEE: SEE Preliminary Miss Universe 2023: relive the parade in Camila Escribns’ typical costume

When is Miss Universe 2023?

The final gala of Miss Universe 2023 will be performed this Saturday, November 18, at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in San Salvador, El Salvador. It is the first time that this beauty pageant is held in this country.

Miss Universe 2023: schedules

Miss Universe will announce its new queen this November 18, if you don’t want to miss any details of this important night, you just have to follow the following schedules, depending on where you are.

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Spain: 1.00 am (November 19).

What channel broadcasts Miss Universe?

On this occasion, Miss Universe 2023 will be broadcast exclusively on the network Telemundo, a channel known in various Spanish-speaking countries. In addition, it can also be enjoyed on the Universo channel signal in the US and in Latin America onTelemundo InternationalandUSA Network.

Where to watch Miss Universe 2023 FREE AND ONLINE?

The broadcast of Miss Universe 2023 will not only be on the Telemundo signal, but can also be seen ONLINE through the Peacock streaming platform and the Telemundo app. On the other hand, you will have all the incidents and the minute by minute for FREE from La República Entretenimiento.

Favorites to win the MU 2023

Like every year, we met those who would be the favorites to win Miss Universe 2023. The Missosology platform, a specialist in beauty pageant issues, published a list of those who could win the final, which also includes the Peruvian Camila Escribens.

Sheynnis Palacios – Miss Nicaragua

Mariana Downing – Miss Dominican Republic

Diane Leyre – Miss France

Melissa Flores – Miss Mexico

Bryoni Govender – Miss South Africa

Michelle Dee – Miss Philippines

Camila Escribens – Miss Peru

Angelika Jurkowianiec – Miss Poland

Diana Silva – Venezuela

Michelle Cohn – Miss Guatemala

Shweta Sharda – Miss India

Isabella Garcia-Manzo – Miss El Salvador

Noelia Voigt – Miss United States

Karla Guilfu – Miss Puerto Rico

Margarita Golubeva – Miss Russia

Camila Avella – Miss Colombia

Maria Brechane – Miss Brazil

Quynh Hoa Bui – Miss Vietnam

Angelina Usanova – Miss Ukraine

Anntonia Porsild – Miss Thailand.

#Universe #LIVE #Telemundo #date #time #watch #beauty #pageant #ONLINE #FREE