Hemiss Universewill take place this November 18 andThe Saviorwas chosen as the country in which the competition will take place.Camila Escribnsour current miss Peru, He will leave everything in order to bring the crown. If you want to know what time to watch the beauty pageantLIVEFind out all the details in the following note.

Miss Universe, how to vote online for your favorite candidate

To vote for your favorite candidate and support our representative Camila Escribnsyou must follow the following steps:

Step 1: you must open the official Miss Universe application and you will see the menu located at the bottom of the device screen; There you must select the icon that says ‘vote’.

Step 2: Then you will see the list of the candidates with their respective photographs. Look for your favorite contestant and select her photo.

Step 3: Then decide how many votes you want to give to your favorite miss.

Step 4: Finally, cancel the amount that the application requests from you to give away the number of votes that you allocated for your contestant.

Date and time of Miss Universe 2023

The important beauty pageant will be held thisNovember 18thinThe Savior. Look at the following list to find out the broadcast schedule in the different countries in the region:

Peru: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Mexico: 8.00 pm

Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

United States (Florida): 9.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Brazil: 10.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am on Sunday, November 19

What channel will broadcast Miss Universe 2023?

The contest of Miss Universe 2023 will be broadcast live and exclusively in Spanish onTelemundo.

When will the Miss Universe preliminary be?

If you want to see the Miss Universe preliminary show, in which the national costumes will parade, you can buy your virtual ticket to watch it by streaming from the Bash page. The event will take place onNovember 15 and 16. And the entrance costs on average 5 dollars.

