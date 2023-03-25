The recent edition of miss Universe It was held on January 14 in the city of New Orleans, United States. After hours walking the catwalk, R’Bonney Gabriel charmed the jury and managed to rank in the top 5 of the contest, without imagining that she would be named the undisputed winner. The American faced more than 80 women from all over the world to finally be crowned by Harnaaz Sandhu before those present. Although her beauty stood out before the cameras, the diadem that was placed on her did not go unnoticed. She knows all the details about the millionaire piece that she wore that night.

How much does the crown of Miss Universe 2023 cost?

Since the acclaimed beauty pageant began more than 70 years ago, the Miss Universe organization has produced some 11 crowns in total for the respective winners. For the last edition of the contest, a luxurious and exclusive diadem was prepared, which will be worn throughout her reign by R’Bonney GabrielUnited States representative who came in first place.

According to the information provided by the director Anne Jakrajutatip herself, this year’s piece was created by the Mouawad jewelry company and It is valued at $5.3 million. due to the expensive materials and diamonds that were included in the manufacture of the long-awaited crown.

The American model R’Bonney Gabriel was the winner of Miss Universe. Photo: Miss Universe

What jewelry is she wearing?

On the other hand, Anne Kakrajutatip gave details of all the jewels that said diadem possesses and why its cost is so high. The crown given to R’Bonney Gabriel It has 993 gems, 110,083 carats of sapphire and 48,024 carats of diamond. This was announced at a press conference prior to the ceremony of the miss Universe.

“The design evokes Miss Universe’s belief in a future forged by women pushing the boundaries of what is possible and the incredible women around the world advocating for positive change,” said the current owner of the most watched beauty pageant in all parts of Peru and the world.

Miss Universe showed details of the manufacturing of the diadem. Photo: Instagram

Who is the current Miss Universe?

To the surprise of many, R’Bonney Gabriel, from the United States, managed to prevail over her opponents from Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, and became the new Miss Universe, last January. The model became the successor of Harnaaz Sandhu and was applauded by all the audience while she was crowned.

After receiving her sash and a huge bouquet of flowers, the 28-year-old beauty queen had her first official walk as the overall winner of the pageant. Despite the fact that Amanda Dudamel positioned herself as one of her favorites, the American showed that she had everything it takes to be the next monarch.