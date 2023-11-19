This Saturday, November 18, the 72nd edition of the miss Universe in El Salvador, where North American R’Bonney Gabriel passed the crown to Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios. The contest that brought together 84 women from different parts of the world sought to be the new Miss Universe through a process of personal exhibitions, in-depth interviews and various stages of the pageant, such as gala dresses, typical costumes from each country and swimsuits. The crowned one will have the privilege of possessing some luxuries. Find out more in this note.

How much will Sheynnis Palacios, the new Miss Universe, earn?

Be the new one miss Universe 2023 It doesn’t just mean being the most beautiful on the planet. It also means starting a year full of activities, goals and projects that support your cause in the contest, for which you will receive an annual salary of about US$250,000 dollars.

In addition, you can enjoy high-quality products, such as cosmetics, skin treatments, exclusive clothing, jewelry and everything you need to look like a true beauty queen with trips around the world. Likewise, she will have the opportunity to work with the best photographers in the fashion world and attend unique events, as well as glamorous parties.

Why did the company that owns Miss Universe declare bankruptcy?

The company JKN Global Group has announced its bankruptcy due to economic difficulties. Businesswoman Anne Jakapong has formally requested a safeguard for her debt in a statement. “JKN Global Group has announced a plan to refinance our debt and rehabilitate our business. While our operating cash flow is intact and the business will continue to operate as planned, this is a necessary step in our growth to ensure our debt is repaid and the business remains in good financial health. The Miss Universe Organization, which is just one of our many lines of business, is completely healthy and will continue to operate as planned,” her statement reads.



