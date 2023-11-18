The final competition of Miss Universe 2023 will take place on Saturday, November 18, at 07:00 pm (Nicaragua time), at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in San Salvador.

It’s almost time for the grand finale! This Saturday, the most important beauty pageant in the world reaches its final stretch to meet the future successor of R’Bonney Gabriel, in El Salvador. In the contest, Sheynnis Palacios, Miss Nicaragua, will aspire to be among the finalists after a previous phase: she left her mark in her gala dress and traditional costume parade. Find out HERE all the details of this great event.

Miss Universe 2023, LIVE: minute by minute of the participation of Sheynnis Palacios, miss Nicaragua

What time to see Miss Universe in Nicaragua 2023
El Salvador, Mexico – 8.00 pm
Peru, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador – 9:00 p.m.
Argentina, Chile, Venezuela – 22.00 pm
Nicaragua: 7:00 pm

Miss Universe 2023, LIVE: message from Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios
Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, explained that she wants to achieve with Miss Universe a new door of opportunities for women.

Miss Universe 2023, LIVE: Miss Nicaragua competes TODAY for the crown
At 07:00 pm (Nicaragua time) you will be able to find out if she is the winner of Miss Universe. The event takes place at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in San Salvador.

Miss Universe 2023, LIVE: Miss Nicaragua dazzled everyone in El Salvador with her typical costume
Sheynnis Palacios won applause from the public when she paraded in a dress that symbolizes the Zanate, a bird endemic to Central America.

Miss Universe 2023: the favorites according to missologists
According to some sources specialized in beauty reign issues, these are the 10 favorites by pageant critics. Miss Dominican Republic, Miss Mexico, Miss Canada, Miss Nicaragua, Miss Peru, Miss Honduras, Miss Venezuela, Miss Thailand, Miss Philippines, Miss Puerto Rico.

Who are the favorites of Miss Universe 2023?
Among the favorites to take the crown this Saturday, November 18 are: Sheynnis Palacios (Nicaragua), Mariana Downing (Dominican Republic), Diane Leyre (France), Melissa Flores (Mexico), Bryoni Govender (South Africa), Camila Avella (Colombia), Michelle Dee (Philippines), Camila Escribens (Peru), Angelika Jurkowianiec (Poland), Diana Silva (Venezuela) and Michelle Cohn (Guatemala).

Where can I watch Miss Universe 2023 from Nicaragua?
Miss Universe 2023 will be broadcast throughout Latin America on Telemundo. Likewise, it will be broadcast for free on the competition's YouTube channel.

When and at what time will you see Miss Universe 2023 in Nicaragua?
The final competition of Miss Universe 2023 will take place on Saturday, November 18, at 07:00 pm (Nicaragua time), at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in San Salvador.

Miss Universe 2023: where to watch the GRAND FINAL in Nicaragua?

Miss Universe 2023 will be broadcast exclusively on the Telemundo network for all of Latin America. On this occasion, the grand finale can be broadcast for free on YouTube.

Likewise, you can follow minute by minute through La República.

What time is the GRAND FINAL of Miss Universe 2023 in Nicaragua?

The grand finale of the most important beauty pageant in the world will be this Saturday, November 18 and will be seen at 7.00 p.m. m (Nicaragua time) from the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, in San Salvador.

What was Miss Nicaragua’s typical costume at Miss Universe 2023?

Miss Nicaragua paraded the night before in the traditional costume contest. Sheynnis Palacios wore a design inspired by the Zanate, a bird endemic to Central America.

Sheynnis Palacios dazzled the attendees with her performance at Miss Universe 2023. Photo: Miss Universe 2023

“I am the inspiration to create this beautiful piece of dark tones that represents adversity that, with iridescent sparkles, are the sign that there is always a light at the end of the road. I am happy, boisterous, spicy like the nica, optimistic and ready to a new day, brightening the parks and fields of my beautiful Nicaragua and all of Latin America,” he explained to the Miss Nicaragua organization.