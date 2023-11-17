The time is coming! The final gala of Miss Universe 2023 will take place this Saturday, November 18, from the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, in San Salvador. After the two preliminary nights, in which the 90 beauty queens showed off in swimsuits, gala and typical costumes, various specialized media have revealed the favorite candidates to take the crown of this international pageant. Is Diana Silva included? Find out in the following note.

Favorites Miss Universe 2023: who are the candidates to take into account?

According to various magazines or forums, there are four favorite participants to wear the Miss Universe 2023 crown on Saturday the 18th, being Miss France (Diane Leyre), Miss Nicaragua (Sheynnis Palacios), Miss Philippines (Michelle Dee) and Miss Mexico ( Melissa Flores).

The name of Miss Venezuela, Diana Silva, has also been mentioned as one of the candidates to follow closely when it comes to crowning the most beautiful woman in the world, along with Miss Puerto Rico (Karla Acevedo) or Miss Guatemala (Michelle Cohn).

Where to watch Miss Universe 2023 LIVE from Venezuela?

Miss Universe 2023 will be broadcast exclusively on the Telemundo network. In Latin America it can be seen on Telemundo Internacional and USA Network, while in the US the event can be seen on the Universo channel signal.

The broadcast will begin at 9:00 pm (Venezuelan time).

How to vote for Diana Silva in Miss Universe 2023?

To vote for Diana Silva in the next edition of Miss Universe 2023, we will present below the step by step that you must follow. Keep in mind that the first vote is totally free.