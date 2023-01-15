Shortly after meeting the winner of Miss Universe 2022, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukeleannounced that his country will host the next contest that will bring together representatives from 80 countries around the world.

“It is a great honor for me to announce that El Salvador will be the official host of the next Miss Universe event to be held later this year ”, indicated the president through a video broadcast during the program.

The head of state also highlighted the tourist attractions of his nation. “It is a country full of beauty, it has the best beaches in the world for surfing, imposing volcanoes, exquisite coffee and now it has become the safest country in Latin America,” he added.

“We want to thank the Miss Universe organization for joining us in this historic process. El Salvador is changing and we want them to come experience it,” she concluded.

Who won the Miss Universe 2022?

Miss Universe has a new queen and it’s R’Bonney Gabriel. The young model, native to the United States, took the crown of the contest that brought together thousands of people. In this way, she became the successor of Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss India, on the night of January 14 in the country where she was born. Amanda Dudamel was the first finalist (Venezuela) and Andreína Martínez (Dominican Republic), the second. The young woman was excited to be crowned live and in front of thousands of people.

His announcement caused surprise in the public, since many thought that the South American model was going to obtain said title. She was the only one from this part of the region that made up the top 5 of the contest.